This Denver-Specific Diner Dish Might Confuse A Server Outside Of Colorado
Signature dishes are not always just reserved for specific restaurants but can span entire cities and states, too. Take, for instance, the Denver-specific diner dish that might totally confuse a server outside of Colorado, conveniently called the "Mass Confusion." Similar to how you might order Christmas-style red and green chilies in New Mexico, on Colorado diner menus (especially those in and around Denver), you might see the Mass Confusion. Inspired by a menu item at Colfax Avenue's iconic 24-hour and sadly shuttered watering hole, Denver Diner, the dish usually consists of a mountain of biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, and hash browns piled on top of one another. Basically, it's a deliriously good blend of all of the best diner classics on one plate.
Denver Diner's take on the dish was called "The Mass Confusion A.K.A. Monica's Idea," but over the years has become a known breakfast staple in the city and surrounding areas in Colorado. While Denver Diner closed in 2021 after a decades-long run in the community — like many other beloved diners Denver has lost over the years — several restaurants have kept the memory of the dish alive by including it on their menus. It's likely if you ask for the Mass Confusion while in Denver, depending on how long the diner's been around, your server will probably know what you're referencing. Ask a server outside the state, though, and well... it's a lot more likely you'll receive a different kind of confused expression.
Variations on the Mass Confusion breakfast classic
While the original Denver Diner's rendition was a straightforward take, the Mass Confusion on other local restaurant menus sometimes contains different components. Lancer's Diner, another now-gone popular Denver staple, also featured the Mass Confusion on its menu, complete with one biscuit, scrambled eggs, homemade country gravy, bacon bits, and the added element of home fries. J.C's Cafe in Golden, Colorado (a mountain town located outside of Denver), includes the dish on its menu today, served classically with two biscuits and gravy topped with hash browns, two eggs, and a choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.
Likewise, The Breakfast Queen in Englewood serves its own "Mass-Confusion," which includes biscuits, gravy, eggs-your-way, cheddar, bacon, and hash browns. Yet, amid the satisfying array of flavors piled onto the dish, there is still room for creative freedom. However, some restaurants have spanned farther than others from the Denver Diner's original recipe. Javier's Diner in Denver, for instance, lists the Mass Confusion on its menu served up as an omelet with Italian sausage, ham, bacon, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese, and green chili, which sounds vaguely similar to the famous Denver omelet.
Either way, if you order the Mass Confusion in the Centennial State, you're probably in for a hearty treat. Just be sure to check that you and your server are on the same page about what it contains — that is, unless you're open to the many possible variations and toppings. For those adventurous eaters, your next Colorado dish might be an even sloppier pick.