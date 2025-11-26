This Denver-Specific Diner Dish Might Confuse A Server Outside Of Colorado

Signature dishes are not always just reserved for specific restaurants but can span entire cities and states, too. Take, for instance, the Denver-specific diner dish that might totally confuse a server outside of Colorado, conveniently called the "Mass Confusion." Similar to how you might order Christmas-style red and green chilies in New Mexico, on Colorado diner menus (especially those in and around Denver), you might see the Mass Confusion. Inspired by a menu item at Colfax Avenue's iconic 24-hour and sadly shuttered watering hole, Denver Diner, the dish usually consists of a mountain of biscuits and gravy, eggs, bacon, and hash browns piled on top of one another. Basically, it's a deliriously good blend of all of the best diner classics on one plate.

Denver Diner's take on the dish was called "The Mass Confusion A.K.A. Monica's Idea," but over the years has become a known breakfast staple in the city and surrounding areas in Colorado. While Denver Diner closed in 2021 after a decades-long run in the community — like many other beloved diners Denver has lost over the years — several restaurants have kept the memory of the dish alive by including it on their menus. It's likely if you ask for the Mass Confusion while in Denver, depending on how long the diner's been around, your server will probably know what you're referencing. Ask a server outside the state, though, and well... it's a lot more likely you'll receive a different kind of confused expression.