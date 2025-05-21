After 5 Decades, Denver Is Losing A Beloved Diner
First, Denny's announced the closure of multiple locations across the U.S., and now the sun is setting on yet another old-fashioned and much-beloved classic American diner — the Breakfast Inn. After five long decades in the business, the restaurant will permanently close its doors on June 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. The owner of the restaurant announced the sad news on the company's Instagram page and encouraged regulars to come visit the diner before the fateful goodbye. The place is located at 6135 East Evans Avenue in Denver and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., in case you want to stop by one last time.
In his Instagram post, David Frieder, the owner of Breakfast Inn, highlighted the aspect of community that was built in the diner over the course of 50 years. He has owned the restaurant for the past two decades and has watched several generations make lifelong memories at the Breakfast Inn. Indeed, some people have already stated online that they have been consistently eating at the diner for many years and will miss its charm — most notably, the sweet cream pancakes and a toy train that drove in circles above the dining room.
Why is Breakfast Inn saying goodbye?
According to the owner, Breakfast Inn is closing its doors because the property got sold and the lease was not renewed. The diner first opened in 1976, so the closure comes as a significant blow — but it's worth noting that it didn't just go down without putting up a fight. Frieder stated he had been fighting to keep the diner alive for a year, even looking for other possible locations where the restaurant could be moved to. Ultimately, the battle was lost as no viable options were found, and so the Breakfast Inn's story has come to an end.
It's been a tough few years for American diners; the modern world has moved far away from the business model that used to keep them packed with customers. While the loss of yet another one is a huge disappointment to both the local clientele and the lovers of old-fashioned restaurants, there are still some cool diners across the U.S. that should be on your bucket list. And if you're looking for a new favorite place to grab a bite in Denver, here are the best 22 restaurants in Colorado's capital.