After 5 Decades, Denver Is Losing A Beloved Diner

First, Denny's announced the closure of multiple locations across the U.S., and now the sun is setting on yet another old-fashioned and much-beloved classic American diner — the Breakfast Inn. After five long decades in the business, the restaurant will permanently close its doors on June 8, 2025, at 2 p.m. The owner of the restaurant announced the sad news on the company's Instagram page and encouraged regulars to come visit the diner before the fateful goodbye. The place is located at 6135 East Evans Avenue in Denver and is open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., in case you want to stop by one last time.

In his Instagram post, David Frieder, the owner of Breakfast Inn, highlighted the aspect of community that was built in the diner over the course of 50 years. He has owned the restaurant for the past two decades and has watched several generations make lifelong memories at the Breakfast Inn. Indeed, some people have already stated online that they have been consistently eating at the diner for many years and will miss its charm — most notably, the sweet cream pancakes and a toy train that drove in circles above the dining room.