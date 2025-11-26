How To Get A Cheesier, Better Wendy's Burger Every Single Time

If you're not living your life constantly thinking of ways to make your meals cheesier, we have very little in common. Luckily, if you dine at Wendy's, there's a very easy way to basically swim in cheese with every bite. Obviously, Wendy's burgers (and all burgers, for that matter) are better with cheese. But sometimes a slice or two of American is just not enough. That's where Wendy's cheese sauce comes in.

Order a small cup of cheese sauce along with your Wendy's burger for a life-changing hack you'll wish you knew sooner. According to its website, Wendy's cheese sauce is "creamy, melty, and loaded with bold cheddar flavor," which pairs nicely with the mild and melty American that comes on many of the burgers. Wendy's cheese sauce exists for the true cheese lovers out there who always go for the extra, loaded, and extremely cheesy versions of dishes and snacks.

You can then either dip your burger with each bite or remove your bun and pour it straight onto your patty. It depends on how messy you're willing to get. Those square patties don't get enough credit for how easy they make it to dip your burger into small cups of gooey sauce. But burgers aren't the only things you should be dipping in Wendy's cheese sauce.