How To Get A Cheesier, Better Wendy's Burger Every Single Time
If you're not living your life constantly thinking of ways to make your meals cheesier, we have very little in common. Luckily, if you dine at Wendy's, there's a very easy way to basically swim in cheese with every bite. Obviously, Wendy's burgers (and all burgers, for that matter) are better with cheese. But sometimes a slice or two of American is just not enough. That's where Wendy's cheese sauce comes in.
Order a small cup of cheese sauce along with your Wendy's burger for a life-changing hack you'll wish you knew sooner. According to its website, Wendy's cheese sauce is "creamy, melty, and loaded with bold cheddar flavor," which pairs nicely with the mild and melty American that comes on many of the burgers. Wendy's cheese sauce exists for the true cheese lovers out there who always go for the extra, loaded, and extremely cheesy versions of dishes and snacks.
You can then either dip your burger with each bite or remove your bun and pour it straight onto your patty. It depends on how messy you're willing to get. Those square patties don't get enough credit for how easy they make it to dip your burger into small cups of gooey sauce. But burgers aren't the only things you should be dipping in Wendy's cheese sauce.
Wendy's cheese sauce goes with multiple menu items
Cheese fries — which are smothered in the cheese sauce — are a menu item. You can get them plain, with bacon, or with chili. You may also be aware that Wendy's is well-known for serving another type of potato, but you may not be hip to the fact that you can get it with cheese sauce. That's right: You can order a baked potato absolutely drenched in Wendy's cheese sauce and shredded cheese. You're welcome.
Wendy's chicken nuggets, tenders, or sandwiches — spicy or not — are simply made for the fast food chain's dipping sauces, and they would also be delicious covered in that cheesy goodness. There's not a lot on the menu that wouldn't benefit from a side of cheese sauce, which is probably why it's available as a side. Dunk a burrito, English muffin sandwich, or biscuit in it at breakfast; every meal of the day could be enhanced by Wendy's cheese sauce if you let it.
"Why is the Wendy's cheese sauce soo good?" one Redditor asked the masses. Another provided a recipe for a homemade dupe of the sauce for those who need to kick their cheese sauce consumption up to the next level. Wendy's is one fast food chain that uses real cheese, which is likely a big reason the cheese sauce has become liquid gold for fans of the franchise.