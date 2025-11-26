The Fast Food Chain With Milkshakes So Thick That They're Basically Ice Cream

There's really no wrong time of year to hop in the car and swing by your favorite fast food place for a hearty milkshake. In the summer, you've got seasonal flavors like peach or watermelon, by fall you're moving into pumpkin and apple flavors, and when winter rolls around, everyone is ready for peppermint and gingerbread. If you're part of the population of milkshake-lovers who think that the thicker the shake, the better, you probably already know about Cook Out's extra-thick, extra-creamy fancy milkshakes.

You'll find many a Reddit thread talking about the highs and lows of Cook Out's milkshakes, but the general consensus is that these bad boys are so dense that people make a sport out of trying to slurp them up through the measly straw. "Their milkshakes are like concrete," said one Redditor, joking that you have to "let it sit for 27 minutes before you can even get any through the straw." Another Redditor shared a similar story about waiting for Cook Out's milkshakes to thaw, thanks to heaviness, saying, "I gotta let them sit for like 15-20 minutes before it becomes drinkable." Several users discussed the feasibility of using a spoon, as opposed to a straw, to enjoy Cook Out's milkshakes, even if they argue that this defeats the purpose of it being a milkshake and verges more on the dessert being ice cream (much like the ultra-thick Utah milkshakes that you need a spoon to eat).