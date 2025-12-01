When Shopping For Vintage Kitchen Knives, Always Keep An Eye Out For This Red Flag

Collecting vintage cutlery requires knowledge about which pieces are well preserved and which are irreparably past their prime. Knives, in particular, are especially delicate because of their thin blade. Some antique knives could be worth a small fortune today, but others could come with permanent damage. To learn the difference, Chowhound spoke to two experts on the topic, who shared how to recognize a vintage knife that isn't worth your money. The first expert is Andrew Sargent, the sous chef at the 3 Michelin Star restaurant Per Se in New York City and the winner of the first season of "Next Gen Chef." In his view, "Many things can be rehabbed, but pitting is a death sentence."

Pitting is the corrosion of stainless steel knives, which can be recognized by small pits appearing in the blade. Pitting damage can be significant, with lots of clearly visible indents on the surface, or it can be minor and therefore harder to spot; look for dark gray or black spots on the blade, concentrated together in certain areas. "A little rust isn't too concerning," said Sargent, although it could be an indication of a larger issue. "The goal is to find something someone knew how to care for," he pointed out, as "anything vintage loses the mystique if not properly cared for." Another red flag he highlighted is a bad heat treatment, which can be recognized by a flaky, warped, or cracked blade.