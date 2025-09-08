These Antique Knives Could Be Worth A Small Fortune Today

Not all knives are created equally. Especially revered antique ones made from carbon steel and kept in great condition. These knives are found all over the world at vintage stores, estate sales, or even from a seller's own private collection, most dating back to the early 1900s.

Carbon steel knives differ from stainless steel in a variety of factors. Primarily, their material, price, and upkeep are all different. Sabatier, a brand from Thiers, France, is prized for its pre-World War II knives with their full tang and wooden handles that are made directly in Thiers. Another brand, F. Dick from Deizisau, Germany, is known for its carbon steel knives hand-forged by blacksmiths in the '50s and '60s. The brand made a name for itself in the butchery and industrial industries. Both these brands have been found on Etsy and eBay, starting at $100, depending on the year they were made.

Other types of knives, such as products made with Damascus steel, hail originally from Syria, India and parts of the Middle East. These antique knives could sell for as much as $100,000 (via Bighorn). These knives are prized for having a pattern similar to the Milky Way that originates back over 2,000 years and marks the high-quality steel.