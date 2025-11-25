Europe Travelers Are Copying Rick Steves' Genius Happy Hour Tip

As a travel writer roaming the streets of Europe for decades, intrepid sojourner Rick Steves has a lot to share. One of his most interesting insider tips is to take advantage of the Italian take on happy hour, which differs considerably from American restaurant and bar versions. In an article titled, "Thriving in Europe's Most Expensive Cities," he reveals a tradition enjoyed by locals, but not necessarily understood by visitors. It's called the aperitivo, which is when locals pop into bars after work and before dinner begins, enjoying a drink and appetizers of varying sorts and levels. Sounds familiar, like any happy hour, except — the food is often free.

In discussing the growing popularity of happy hours in Europe, Steves singles out Italy for going that extra mile. "In Rome, for example, competing bars now offer buffet spreads," he explains, "free for the cost of a drink." Depending on the establishment, the aperitivo tradition can include anything from simple bowls of olives, nuts, or chips to full-on apericena buffet spreads, which can stand in for a light dinner. Apericena is a mash-up of aperitivo and cena (meaning dinner). They're available to patrons who order drinks. Since dinner starts as late as 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. in Italy, the aperitivo hours generally run from about 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., but sometimes later.

The modern custom of aperitivo reportedly has roots in Turin, around the birth of vermouth in the late 1700s, when an herbalist by the name of A. B. Carpano's popularized pre-dinner drinking with herb-infused wines. Regardless of origin, it's widely popular across major cities in Italy.