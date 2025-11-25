How To Clean Your Range Hood's Filter And Get Rid Of All That Grease Buildup

Keeping a kitchen clean? It's like facing a flurry of never-ending tennis balls from a particularly malicious machine. Range hood filters are just one more kitchen item that deserves your precious attention. These grease-catchers relentlessly collect pollutants while cooking, and too much buildup is a recipe for poor efficiency and heightened fire risk. Fortunately, grease removal is pretty easy: Simply leave the filter to soak in a mixture of boiling water, dishwashing liquid and baking soda.

The easiest place to do this is in the sink, where you have the most space to clean the removable filters. Leave the filter to soak for between 15 and 60 minutes, and voila, the magic happens in your absence. Dishwashing liquid creates a high-alkaline environment through a careful concoction of chemicals. Its high pH is perfect for emulsifying fat, while its surfactants simultaneously lift grease. Baking soda is the cherry on top, with mild abrasiveness and another injection of alkalinity to remove buildup.

These filters have an unfair reputation as one of the worst kitchen items to clean, but with this strategy, it's simple. When pre-soaked, all it takes is a light scrub to leave filters sparkling-new. Gently use a nylon brush for the best results; the soft bristles are perfect for dislodging anything that's lingering. Rinse, dry, and replace. Job done.