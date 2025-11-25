The Ribs To Buy If You Want The Meatiest Types

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The only thing more mouthwatering than a plate full of perfectly smoked barbecue ribs are barbecued ribs that are absolutely loaded with tender meat. A rack of ribs may be just about the most primal looking meal you can order. It truly unlocks something deep inside your brain. But no matter how appetizing they look, one way ribs often disappoint is being a little too heavy on the bone. So we asked Christie Vanover, head cook and pitmaster for team Girls Can Grill, and a contestant on Season 4 of Food Network's "BBQ Brawl", exactly what types of ribs she would recommend for the meatiest bite.

Vanover tells us that the choice is different depending on whether you're going with pork or beef ribs. Pork is the more common choice, and comes in three standard styles most people know: Spare ribs, St. Louis style ribs, and baby back ribs. Vanover says, "Baby back ribs are near the loin. They're smaller, but meatier. St. Louis and spare ribs are closer to the belly, so they have more marbling." St. Louis-style ribs tend to have more meat overall just because they're bigger. Vanover also mentions a fourth extra-meaty option, "Country style pork ribs are usually cut from the pork shoulder and are boneless. They're very meaty, but not technically ribs."