The Best Store-Bought Breakfast Sausage Is Perfectly Sweet And Salty

"Swalty" is in, and here at Tasting Table, we're all about it. So (apparently) is Johnsonville. In our definitive ranking of nine popular store-bought sausage brands, Johnsonville's Vermont Maple Syrup Breakfast Sausage won the breakfast table blue ribbon. We've long been singing the praises of sweet-savory, maple-infused meat in the morning (i.e., our maple-sage breakfast sausage recipe). But, Johnsonville's store-bought beauty expedites the cooking process for whipping up elaborate brekky spreads and cutting down on prep time.

The official Johnsonville website describes its Vermont Maple Syrup Breakfast Sausage as, "made with only premium cuts of pork and uniquely blended with spices and real maple syrup." Happily, in execution, we found that the Vermont-inspired maple flavor profile perfectly balances sweet and salty tones, and the promised high-quality meat shines through with a bouncy yet crisp snap. As we mentioned in our review, "It tastes like real, juicy, fatty pork, with a complex, caramelized touch that comes from that maple syrup flavoring. The sweetness isn't overpowering, but it's strong enough that it can compete with the intense saltiness in the sausages." Texturally, these maple marvels continue to impress: "The exterior crisps up nicely and offers that irresistible snap you can only get from fresh sausage. The inside of the link, though, stays juicy."

We aren't the only ones digging 'em, either. In a Reddit thread asking foodies what the best store-bought breakfast sausage is, commenters answer, "I really like Johnsonville's maple sausage," and "This is it. So much better than Jimmy Dean or Tennessee Pride."