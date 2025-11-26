We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ready to do some serious baking this week, but ran out of butter? Be sure to restock your fridge with the butter this cookbook author believes is best for baking. Wondering why you should trust me? Well, I've authored two best-selling cookbooks, including my latest project, "108 Asian Cookies." I've also baked thousands of cookies and tested countless pastry, pie, bread, and cake recipes. After all that baking, this passionate baker wholeheartedly recommends you bake with European-style butter, which is different from American butter.

If you're looking for a specific brand, I suggest trying Plugrà European Style Butter. And here's the reason why I believe this butter is best for baking. Plugrà butter has exactly 82% butterfat, which is a French standard. This consistency in formulation guarantees consistency in your baking results. This means that every batch of your baked goods will behave the same.

With the additional 2% of butterfat, as American butters usually contain 80% butterfat, your resulting baked goodies will have a richer, more buttery, and flavorful taste. Plus, if texture matters, the higher butterfat in European-style butter also results in flakier pie crusts, puffier doughs, taller croissants, and cookies that don't spread all over the place.