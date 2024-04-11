Is European Butter The Secret To Better Biscuits?

Perfecting the art of biscuit-making is no easy feat. Of the many tips and tricks that promise a knock-out result, the most important element is starting with quality ingredients, especially good butter. While there's a vast range of options including cultured, grass-fed, and salted butters, the one style that proves to be the sweetheart of many is European butter. The question is, does this ultra luxe butter actually produce a better biscuit?

The process for making any kind of butter is always the same — dairy is churned until the butterfat separates from the buttermilk. What differentiates European butter is that it is churned longer to achieve a butterfat content that ranges from 82% to 86%, as regulated by the European Union. In contrast, the USDA states that American butter must have a minimum butterfat content of just 80%. Because European butter has more fat and less water, it adds decadence to biscuits, positively affecting flavor. Likewise, this richness impacts texture.

Opting for European butter is a must if your goal is to make biscuits that boast an extremely buttery taste and an ultra flaky texture. As the creamy butter melts, it releases steam that becomes trapped in the dough. This creates numerous layers of crisp flakiness (and a fuller mouthfeel), similar to what happens with the laminated pastry doughs that are typical of buttery croissants and pie crusts. Wonderful as it seems, though, this doesn't mean European butter should be your go-to for all biscuit recipes.