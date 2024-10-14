Julia Child's love for butter is well-known, and since she learned French cuisine in France, she preferred French butter over American butter. "With enough butter, anything is good," Child once said, and defying the fears that it was bad for people, she used copious amounts – reportedly 753 pounds during four seasons of her show, "Baking with Julia." Butter adds texture and flavor to baked goods, so it makes sense that it would do the same for bread.

Jami Callao, who oversees the pastry and bread programs at Respect Hospitality, is also partial to European butter, which she told Tasting Table "elevates every aspect of the bread from flavor to texture to quality." Like Child, Callao swears by French butter, particularly Plugrà European-style butter, which, as she told us, "has a richer flavor and higher fat content." But is there really a difference between European butter and American butter? Actually, yes, especially with respect to how each is made.

The USDA requires that American butter has a minimum of 80% milkfat, while the European Union mandates that butter must have at least 80% and less than 90% butterfat, which is ideal for all-butter puff pastry, croissants, and pie crusts. As a result, most European butter boasts a fat content of 82% or higher. Color and taste are also different between the two, both of which are affected by how and where the cows were raised. American cows are usually fed corn or soy and produce a pale, neutral-flavor butter, while European cows are pasture-fed, and the butter made from their milk is a deep yellow with grassy flavor overtones.