Leftover Pot Roast? Throw It In Your Next Batch Of Tacos

Unless you already planned them ahead, homemade tacos rarely ever follow their recipes down to a T. The craving strikes on a random Thursday, and you find yourself rummaging through the kitchen for a patchwork of ingredients. Tortillas stashed away in a Ziploc bag, a half-finished jar of salsa pulled from the pantry, whatever veggies you have in the crisper drawer, and the proteins? They can simply be the leftover pot roast that's been sitting in your fridge since last night's dinner. A past joy turns present delight; this is your shortcut to budget-friendly and effortlessly scrumptious tacos.

The word "leftover" might suggest it has passed its prime, but anyone familiar with pot roast will tell you this dish only gets better the next day. The meat's connective tissues have broken down into melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. The spices, sauces, and braising liquids fully meld together, a seamless swirl of savory richness mixed with herbaceous aroma. It's the kind of depth and dimension you only get from slow-cooked dishes, and all the same, something you don't always find (or have the time to make) in tacos.

Here, it's ready within minutes, because that's what happens when you can skip over all the defrosting, chopping, and pan-searing. In return, this is one of the most delicious ways to use a roast that came out too tough. A little bit of reheating and shredding, perhaps jazzing up with extra condiments, and you will hardly recognize the disappointing pot roast you had originally.