The Cozy Soup That Makes Grilled Cheese Even Better On Chilly Fall Nights

Grilled cheese and tomato soup go way back. The culinary pairing first gained popularity in the 1920s, around the start of the Great Depression. Americans discovered that the simple ingredients involved — bread, cheese, and canned tomato soup — were inexpensive, readily available, and made for a nourishing meal. Diners and school cafeterias caught onto the trend, and now what was once a shoestring supper has become cemented as a classic comfort food.

Tomato soup will always hold a special place next to a melty grilled cheese, but that doesn't mean that it should be allowed to have all the fun. There are plenty of soup alternatives that pair beautifully with grilled cheese. One pick that is particularly well-suited for the autumnal season is butternut squash soup.

The silky texture, natural sweetness, and aromatics in butternut squash soup have a way of warming us up from the inside out and filling our heads with visions of pumpkin patches and colorful foliage. Now, imagine all of that goodness served with a side of gooey cheese and crisp, buttery bread. Whether you're a dipper, dunker, or simply like to enjoy the two foods in parallel, it's a fusion of flavors that you don't want to miss.