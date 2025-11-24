The Cozy Soup That Makes Grilled Cheese Even Better On Chilly Fall Nights
Grilled cheese and tomato soup go way back. The culinary pairing first gained popularity in the 1920s, around the start of the Great Depression. Americans discovered that the simple ingredients involved — bread, cheese, and canned tomato soup — were inexpensive, readily available, and made for a nourishing meal. Diners and school cafeterias caught onto the trend, and now what was once a shoestring supper has become cemented as a classic comfort food.
Tomato soup will always hold a special place next to a melty grilled cheese, but that doesn't mean that it should be allowed to have all the fun. There are plenty of soup alternatives that pair beautifully with grilled cheese. One pick that is particularly well-suited for the autumnal season is butternut squash soup.
The silky texture, natural sweetness, and aromatics in butternut squash soup have a way of warming us up from the inside out and filling our heads with visions of pumpkin patches and colorful foliage. Now, imagine all of that goodness served with a side of gooey cheese and crisp, buttery bread. Whether you're a dipper, dunker, or simply like to enjoy the two foods in parallel, it's a fusion of flavors that you don't want to miss.
Customize the combo for even more complementary flavors
Let's break down why grilled cheese and butternut squash soup work together so harmoniously. First off, the sammie begs for a thick and creamy soup that will latch onto the surface of its bread. Then, you have the sweetness of the caramelized squash, which is already contrasted by the savory notes of garlic and onion, and balanced even more by the salty elements of the grilled cheese. Lastly, herbs like sage, thyme, and rosemary mimic the richness of the cheese, and sweet spices like cinnamon and nutmeg leave you with a warm hug.
There's just simply no way tomato soup could ever compete with that depth of flavor. A blend of sweet, savory, and salty, the pairing takes your taste buds on a one-of-a-kind ride. The soup admittedly does most of the heavy lifting, but with the right bread, cheese, and toppings on your sandwich, you could elevate it further.
Think outside the box of white bread and Kraft Singles. Go with a few slices of sourdough for an added tang and a sturdy crust. Or, opt for a multigrain to play up the earthiness. As for cheese, the nuttiness of Gruyère is an ideal match for the sweet soup, or a smoked Gouda could throw a new layer of flavor into the mix. If you're feeling adventurous, you could even throw a few supplementary toppings on, like apple slices, caramelized onions, or fig jam, to lean even further into the cozy fall theme.