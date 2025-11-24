The Worst Breakfast Sausage We Tried Isn't Even The Real Deal

Unlike sausage links you'd find at a barbecue restaurant or brats you'd fry up for a hot dog, breakfast sausage has a unique sage-forward seasoning blend and a hint of sweetness that really makes mornings special. Of course, making breakfast sausage from scratch is a tall order, so luckily there are many store-bought versions to save you the trouble. We tasted and ranked 10 breakfast sausage brands according to taste, texture, and juiciness. And the worst one isn't even the real deal: Beyond breakfast sausage.

The plant-based meat brand Beyond landed in last place in our ranking of breakfast sausages, which might not come as a surprise to meat eaters. But Beyond has managed to create fake meat that tastes surprisingly like the real thing; we certainly thought their newest stack burgers could pass for beef. Unfortunately, Beyond's breakfast sausage patties miss the mark entirely, especially with texture and juiciness. In its characteristic fashion, Beyond does an adequate job at imitating the savory umami of pork. However, the sausage patty lacked the spices and herbs that make breakfast sausage, breakfast sausage. The only seasoning we tasted was salt, and way too much of it at that. But where this sausage really went downhill was texture. We wanted a chewy yet tender sausage patty bursting with flavorful juices but what we got was a rubbery, wet puck. Needless to say, one bite was more than enough to land Beyond breakfast sausage in last place.