Fans of breakfast sausage know that once you start making breakfast sausage from scratch there is no going back. The easy way is to add ingredients to your favorite store-bought sausage, like in this biscuits and herbed sausage gravy recipe that takes a package of Jimmy Dean and kicks it up with fresh herbs. The other way, the homemade way, is all about customization and the perfect blend of pork, fat, salt, and spices.

Advertisement

Store-bought sausage can contain more sodium than the homemade version, and there's more sugar and corn syrup, too. Some breakfast sausage connoisseurs prefer a more sweet than savory sausage, while others want varying kicks of heat. But first things first. To give your homemade breakfast sausage that essential breakfast sausage flavor, you need these essential spices, according to Hunter Shoults, the plant manager at Bear Creek Smokehouse, in charge of production of all meats. [He's the son of Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, as well as Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898.]

"Sage, red pepper, black pepper, and salt are the most common ingredients included in a breakfast sausage seasoning," Shoults says. Sounds straightforward, but sage is a complex herb. It's potent and works magically in stuffings and rich meats but a little sage goes a long way. Knowing when to use it is key.

Advertisement