Some Diners Say This Steakhouse Chain Serves The Best Potatoes Au Gratin In The Country

A steak dinner can be a rare luxury nowadays, and one that requires some research to determine the best chain restaurant available. More than just value pricing on quality cuts of meat, what really rounds out a steak dinner is a satisfying side dish. Of the many chain steakhouse restaurants to choose from, there are several serving side dishes that rival the actual steak. However, the Smoked Gouda and Bacon Au Gratin Potatoes at Morton's The Steakhouse is the shining star steak accompaniment that keeps diners coming back for more.

While steak and potatoes are a pretty classic pairing, this offering reimagines the steakhouse side in a new and delightful way. Described on the Morton's menu as "sliced potatoes baked with smoked Gouda, bacon, and a creamy béchamel," the potato dish is clearly a few notches above typical. "This would be dinner alone!" exclaimed one Facebook user on a post about the potatoes as others chimed in to inquire about the recipe. Likewise, one user on Instagram called the cheesy side "so Gouda."

It's no wonder why Morton's The Steakhouse ranked highly on Tasting Table's rankings of the best steakhouse chains in the U.S. for both its steak offerings and irresistible sides. Starchy potatoes mixed with gooey Gouda cheese, rich béchamel sauce, and savory bacon amount to an incredible mouthfeel and a triumphant medley of fulfilling flavors. Whether you feel like treating yourself to a dinner at Morton's or whipping up a batch of these potatoes at home, a dish of superb potatoes au gratin is within your reach.