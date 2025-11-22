Before Dumping Leftover Cranberry Sauce Down The Drain, Try It In A Drink
In addition to a tryptophan-induced nap, one of the best things about a hearty Thanksgiving feast is the leftovers. There's a lot you can do with your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers ranging from a single-serving sandwich to a multi-meal casserole and so much more. If you find yourself overwhelmed by a surplus of cranberry sauce and feel tempted to toss it, think again. Rather than trash this tart condiment, consider that one of the best ways to use leftover cranberry sauce is in your next batch of cocktails.
One obvious choice for cranberry sauce leftovers is to drink it as a Cosmopolitan. Simply blend the sauce along with vodka, triple sec, and lime juice until smooth and strain through a sieve for a more pleasing and drinkable consistency. You certainly don't have to limit yourself to a humble vodka-cran drink, though. The biggest benefit to leftover cranberry sauce is that, whether store-bought or scratch made, it possesses a great deal of versatility.
More than just a tangy accent to a turkey dinner, cranberry sauce can be a bright addition to individual drinks or even a batched punch. Whether spirited or non-alcoholic, you'll find a bevy of beverages to choose from that could use a boost of leftover cranberry sauce. It's only a matter of balancing taste and texture and enjoying your drinks responsibly.
Transforming leftover cranberry sauce into festive cocktails and mocktails
How you choose to flavor your cranberry sauce will alter the consistency of your leftovers. Keep this in mind when you're figuring out how to turn this sauce into a festive drink. For example, if you want to go with warmer flavors in the form of a hot beverage, add your cranberry sauce to a batch of mulled wine or a slow cooker mulled cider recipe. Add a splash of whiskey or bourbon for a spirited version or omit for a zero-proof drink.
Leftover cranberry sauce also makes an excellent ingredient for infusing a simple syrup. Depending on the consistency of your leftover sauce, you might want to blend it first to get it smoother before simmering on the stovetop until it reduces. Add more sugar and water to thin out the mixture and turn it into a flavorful addition to a wide variety of cocktails. Use the syrup to give a boost to a plain margarita or add it to a boozy tea cocktail such as a whiskey chai.
Blending and straining are the two most important processes to keep in mind when repurposing your cranberry sauce leftovers to ensure the drinkability of whatever cocktail you choose. With a little time and patience, you'll have a sauce fit to enhance a Mojito, old fashioned, and more.