Before Dumping Leftover Cranberry Sauce Down The Drain, Try It In A Drink

In addition to a tryptophan-induced nap, one of the best things about a hearty Thanksgiving feast is the leftovers. There's a lot you can do with your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers ranging from a single-serving sandwich to a multi-meal casserole and so much more. If you find yourself overwhelmed by a surplus of cranberry sauce and feel tempted to toss it, think again. Rather than trash this tart condiment, consider that one of the best ways to use leftover cranberry sauce is in your next batch of cocktails.

One obvious choice for cranberry sauce leftovers is to drink it as a Cosmopolitan. Simply blend the sauce along with vodka, triple sec, and lime juice until smooth and strain through a sieve for a more pleasing and drinkable consistency. You certainly don't have to limit yourself to a humble vodka-cran drink, though. The biggest benefit to leftover cranberry sauce is that, whether store-bought or scratch made, it possesses a great deal of versatility.

More than just a tangy accent to a turkey dinner, cranberry sauce can be a bright addition to individual drinks or even a batched punch. Whether spirited or non-alcoholic, you'll find a bevy of beverages to choose from that could use a boost of leftover cranberry sauce. It's only a matter of balancing taste and texture and enjoying your drinks responsibly.