Forget Salt And Pepper. Season Fried Eggs Taco-Style, And It'll Be Your New Go-To
Life without salt and pepper would be incredibly boring. There's a reason you can find them on every table and in every restaurant, after all. And while salt and pepper can improve almost every dish, in the modern world, we don't need to stick to the basics. When you're having fried eggs, why limit yourself when there is a whole world of flavor that we all have access to? Adding a simple sprinkle of taco seasoning to your eggs brings a Tex-Mex kick that elevates them to a whole new level.
Tasting Table put together a list of upgrades for your eggs, and taco seasoning made the cut. While the onion and garlic in taco seasoning are old standbys with eggs, the chili powder and cumin, which are key components of the seasoning, really play well with the blank canvas of an egg. If you're a fan of Mexican spices, eggs are the perfect medium to play with those flavors.
The same tip has been shared on Reddit for people looking for new ways to prepare eggs for breakfast. Others have kicked up taco-seasoned eggs with some sambal and ketchup. Given the popularity of breakfast tacos and breakfast burritos, it's no surprise that taco seasoning works so well with eggs, even if you aren't serving them in a tortilla. But of course, you could do that too. In fact, there are a lot of ways that you can bring eggs and taco flavors together.
Eggs with a Tex Mex twist
With taco seasoning as the foundation of your flavor profile, you can tacofy your eggs in creative and tasty ways. One of the best ways to do this is by adding garnishes. Try fresh salsa, onions, sliced avocado, or cotija cheese. These toppings don't just add flavor, they can bring a pop of freshness to contrast the fat the eggs were fried in, and help keep the taco spirit alive.
Breakfast tacos usually rely on scrambled eggs, but they don't have to. Just like a hamburger can be topped with a fried egg, you can do the same with a breakfast taco made with chorizo, seasoned chicken, or sauteed vegetables. While scrambled eggs let you mix the seasoning in for a more even distribution, a fried egg taco's appeal lies in the yolk. As long as you prepare it sunny-side up or over-easy, you get to enjoy that rich, creamy yolk when it bursts and runs over the rest of the toppings like a sauce. Serve your eggs alongside chorizo, red onions, or pico de gallo, and it really ties it all together as a decadent, delicious bite.
Taco-style eggs can be as simple or complex as you like. A fried egg with taco seasoning may be all you need one day. The next day, why not crack the egg into some shredded cheese in a non-stick pan to make a cheese skirt, then add Mexican roasted corn and serve with refried beans and tomatillo salsa? There are tons of options to try, and they're all pretty delicious.