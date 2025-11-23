Forget Salt And Pepper. Season Fried Eggs Taco-Style, And It'll Be Your New Go-To

Life without salt and pepper would be incredibly boring. There's a reason you can find them on every table and in every restaurant, after all. And while salt and pepper can improve almost every dish, in the modern world, we don't need to stick to the basics. When you're having fried eggs, why limit yourself when there is a whole world of flavor that we all have access to? Adding a simple sprinkle of taco seasoning to your eggs brings a Tex-Mex kick that elevates them to a whole new level.

Tasting Table put together a list of upgrades for your eggs, and taco seasoning made the cut. While the onion and garlic in taco seasoning are old standbys with eggs, the chili powder and cumin, which are key components of the seasoning, really play well with the blank canvas of an egg. If you're a fan of Mexican spices, eggs are the perfect medium to play with those flavors.

The same tip has been shared on Reddit for people looking for new ways to prepare eggs for breakfast. Others have kicked up taco-seasoned eggs with some sambal and ketchup. Given the popularity of breakfast tacos and breakfast burritos, it's no surprise that taco seasoning works so well with eggs, even if you aren't serving them in a tortilla. But of course, you could do that too. In fact, there are a lot of ways that you can bring eggs and taco flavors together.