This Fast-Casual Chain Just Disclosed A Comeback Plan To Return To Its Prime

Panera is making a comeback. Even though it technically hasn't gone anywhere, its charm has worn off somewhat over the past decade, which has reflected in stagnant sales, painfully slow growth, and lukewarm customers. Now the chain is planning a return to its former glory with a plan called RISE, according to a recent press release.

RISE is an acronym for the four pillars of the comeback strategy: Refreshing the menu, Igniting value, Serving the guests with excellence, and Expanding the network. According to Paul Carbone, the CEO of Panera Bread, all of these stages "put the guest at the very center of everything we do." He called the RISE strategy "the roadmap that will drive our long-term growth and value creation," and stated the ultimate goal is to "reclaim our position as the industry leader in fast casual." Indeed, Panera used to be quite the trailblazer, even using tactics that other chains then copied.

Naturally, the chain has a financial goal in mind for this comeback. Its ambition is to make $7 billion in sales by 2028, and the menu revamp will certainly be a big part of that. The new focus will be on high-quality ingredients that people feel are worthy of the price tag, as well as optimizing the menu in a way that offers affordable specials. In November 2025, Panera released its holiday menu, but we thought it was kind of meh.