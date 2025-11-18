This Fast-Casual Chain Just Disclosed A Comeback Plan To Return To Its Prime
Panera is making a comeback. Even though it technically hasn't gone anywhere, its charm has worn off somewhat over the past decade, which has reflected in stagnant sales, painfully slow growth, and lukewarm customers. Now the chain is planning a return to its former glory with a plan called RISE, according to a recent press release.
RISE is an acronym for the four pillars of the comeback strategy: Refreshing the menu, Igniting value, Serving the guests with excellence, and Expanding the network. According to Paul Carbone, the CEO of Panera Bread, all of these stages "put the guest at the very center of everything we do." He called the RISE strategy "the roadmap that will drive our long-term growth and value creation," and stated the ultimate goal is to "reclaim our position as the industry leader in fast casual." Indeed, Panera used to be quite the trailblazer, even using tactics that other chains then copied.
Naturally, the chain has a financial goal in mind for this comeback. Its ambition is to make $7 billion in sales by 2028, and the menu revamp will certainly be a big part of that. The new focus will be on high-quality ingredients that people feel are worthy of the price tag, as well as optimizing the menu in a way that offers affordable specials. In November 2025, Panera released its holiday menu, but we thought it was kind of meh.
Panera Bread is looking to become an everyday oasis
Leaning into hospitality and interactions with guests is another key part of the comeback plan. Per the announcement, the chain is planning on "investing in front-of-house labor to deliver an exceptional and personalized experience across all channels and reinvigorating the bakery-cafe as an 'everyday oasis.'" This sentiment is becoming increasingly popular in the fast dining industry, as hiring greeters has also been one of the five big changes the new Starbucks CEO has made in 2025.
In addition to maximizing the hospitality, Panera wants to add more locations to its portfolio, and fast. Despite having well over 2,000 locations as is, the chain's growth for the past few years has been slow; something the new RISE strategy is aiming to change. Per Franchise Times, Carbone realizes that Panera Bread has disappointed its customers in the past with a string of poor decisions (such as opting for iceberg lettuce or moving away from fresh dough) but he emphasizes that the brand is still relevant. Perhaps that's the most important pillar of them all.