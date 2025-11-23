Our Least Favorite Bonne Maman Pie Filling We Tried Is Still Incredibly Delicious
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When you want to prepare a homemade dessert shortcut, one of the quickest and easiest options is to grab a can or jar of pie filling. Bonne Maman is probably best known for its selection of jams and preserves, however it also offers a variety of pie filling flavors. Tasting Table took up the task of ranking them from worst to best – and while Bonne Maman's Four Fruits flavor proved to be the worst, the pie filling is still quite fruity and tasty, if not slightly on the thinner side.
The filling from Bonne Maman may have secured last place; however, what it lacks in density, it makes up for in tremendous fruit flavor. One of two new additions to its pie filling lineup in 2025, Four Fruits boasts a bevy of sumptuous berries including raspberries, strawberries, cherries, and red currants. The filling comes across initially as slightly more strawberry-forward, though the rest of the fruits still shine through on the backend.
With so many uses for canned pie filling, even the so-called worst flavor of Bonne Maman pie filling is well worthwhile. Of its preserves, a Redditor mentioned, "Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves is so good I have to date the lid when I open it to slow myself down." Given this level of fan fervor, there's no question that Bonne Maman's pie filling has a growing fanbase.
Making the best of the worst Bonne Maman pie filling
Bonne Maman's Four Fruits pie filling would make a perfect addition to your favorite holiday pies and desserts — even if our taste tester ranked it the worst of all the brand's pie filling flavors. If, like them, you also find its consistency a little too thin, simply use a thickener such as flour, cornstarch, or Hoosier Hill Farm Clear Jel to help it along. Beyond standard pies and tarts, you can also try it in miniature offerings like hand pies, dessert empanadas, or even mini pies made in a muffin tin. Take some inspiration from Jennine Rye's recipe for mini mince pies, but use this Four Fruits filling from Bonne Maman in place of the jarred mincemeat. You can add raisins and warming spices to bulk up the pie filling or simply leave it as-is.
Much like Tasting Table's assessment of the Bonne Maman pie filling as being heavy on the strawberry presence, a customer on the Vons website mentioned that the Four Fruits preserves also have, "a very strong strawberry flavor. I found it difficult to taste the other three fruits." It's worth keeping the similarities between Bonne Maman's preserves and pie filling in mind when choosing where and how to use it. If you're already a fan of using the Four Fruits jam in every way, chances are you'll find the pie filling equally pleasing and versatile. But, if you think it might need a little bit of tweaking as far as texture and fruit content, keep in mind that this will be a more scenic route to preparing dessert rather than a standard store-bought shortcut.