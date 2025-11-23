Our Least Favorite Bonne Maman Pie Filling We Tried Is Still Incredibly Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you want to prepare a homemade dessert shortcut, one of the quickest and easiest options is to grab a can or jar of pie filling. Bonne Maman is probably best known for its selection of jams and preserves, however it also offers a variety of pie filling flavors. Tasting Table took up the task of ranking them from worst to best – and while Bonne Maman's Four Fruits flavor proved to be the worst, the pie filling is still quite fruity and tasty, if not slightly on the thinner side.

The filling from Bonne Maman may have secured last place; however, what it lacks in density, it makes up for in tremendous fruit flavor. One of two new additions to its pie filling lineup in 2025, Four Fruits boasts a bevy of sumptuous berries including raspberries, strawberries, cherries, and red currants. The filling comes across initially as slightly more strawberry-forward, though the rest of the fruits still shine through on the backend.

With so many uses for canned pie filling, even the so-called worst flavor of Bonne Maman pie filling is well worthwhile. Of its preserves, a Redditor mentioned, "Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves is so good I have to date the lid when I open it to slow myself down." Given this level of fan fervor, there's no question that Bonne Maman's pie filling has a growing fanbase.