The Worst Jack Daniel's Whiskey Variety You Can Buy

Beauty may lie in the eye of the beholder, but at the end of the day, there are some downright lousy whiskey brands available from around the world. Luckily for U.S. imbibers, Jack Daniel's makes top-tier whiskey that's widely accessible. Here at Tasting Table, we've long been praising Jack Daniel's as the absolute best Tennessee whiskey that discerning sippers can easily locate on store shelves far and wide — which, in a roundabout way, is why Tennessee Travelers fell to the bottom of the pack in our definitive ranking of 14 Jack Daniel's whiskeys. The brand's Tennessee Travelers Series includes two whiskey varieties — "Sweet & Oaky" and "Bold & Spicy" — and both products sit at the bottom of our list.

Don't get us wrong, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Travelers Series is not bad. But it's not as remarkable as the other offerings we taste-tested, and not nearly as easy to find. Per the "Travelers" in the spirits' title, these products are not sold in the U.S., giving aspiring Tennessee-whiskey fans abroad a chance to try a sip. Instead, as we mentioned in our review, "The only way to get either bottle is at duty-free shops operated by Gebr. Heinemann." The price is right at around €30 per bottle, but "keep in mind these are smaller-than-usual 500 milliliter bottles [...] And if you're in, say, Germany, you're going to want to bring back something German, right? Not Jack Daniel's."