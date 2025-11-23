Why Returning This Popular Costco Grocery Item Isn't As Simple As You Think

Costco makes it easy to return and get a refund on just about any product, even without a receipt. But this warehouse retailer has its limits. Some items, like electronics, have shorter return windows, and others you can't return at all, like alcohol or tires, even if you used them just once. And when it comes to food returns, some items have extra rules. If you try to return eggs, for example, it may not be as simple as you think. And in some cases, Costco locations have turned down egg returns altogether.

Egg returns usually fall under two categories: Customers either heard about a recall or they bought too many for whatever reason. While not the norm, there have been situations where Costco stores won't take back eggs bought in bulk. This usually happens when people panic-buy essentials during food shortages. If you buy too many at once, some locations ask you to sign a bulk order form that states you can't return them after a certain period. If you're buying just one or two cartons to hold you over for a couple of weeks, though, it's not a huge deal if you have to bring them back. Returns are quick and painless.