Why Returning This Popular Costco Grocery Item Isn't As Simple As You Think
Costco makes it easy to return and get a refund on just about any product, even without a receipt. But this warehouse retailer has its limits. Some items, like electronics, have shorter return windows, and others you can't return at all, like alcohol or tires, even if you used them just once. And when it comes to food returns, some items have extra rules. If you try to return eggs, for example, it may not be as simple as you think. And in some cases, Costco locations have turned down egg returns altogether.
Egg returns usually fall under two categories: Customers either heard about a recall or they bought too many for whatever reason. While not the norm, there have been situations where Costco stores won't take back eggs bought in bulk. This usually happens when people panic-buy essentials during food shortages. If you buy too many at once, some locations ask you to sign a bulk order form that states you can't return them after a certain period. If you're buying just one or two cartons to hold you over for a couple of weeks, though, it's not a huge deal if you have to bring them back. Returns are quick and painless.
What does Costco do with egg returns?
Eggs are some of the most frequently returned food items at Costco, along with fresh produce, dairy products, and packaged meat. While the retailer factors this kind of spoilage into its business model, sometimes returns come flooding in unexpectedly. This happened during a recall of over 10,000 units of Kirkland Signature organic eggs in 2024 due to possible Salmonella contamination. When this happens, returns and refunds are processed, no questions asked.
When eggs are returned, Costco has no choice but to toss them, even if you just walked out with them a few minutes earlier. For health and safety reasons, perishable items can't be re-shelved once they leave the building. Since there is no way of knowing if it's been properly stored or tampered with, the safest bet is to discard the eggs. So, the next time you buy eggs from Costco, check beforehand for any cracked shells and make sure you can get home to refrigerate them within a couple of hours. This reduces the risk of foodborne illnesses and unnecessary returns.