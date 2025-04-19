How To Return Items To Costco Without A Receipt: What You Need To Know

Costco is well-known for its generous return policy, which allows members to return most items. But what you might not realize is that you can even do so without a receipt. No matter if you've lost your receipt or left it at home but need to return an item, Costco has an easy, hassle-free solution. The big box retailer's check-out system keeps track of your purchases, eliminating the need for a physical receipt. You will, however, need to have access to your account.

Whether you use your Costco membership card or your membership number, either will allow a Costco employee to search for and bring up your account on their computers. Because Costco keeps a log of every purchase you make with your membership, an associate can easily look up the item you wish to return in your transaction history. Once the purchased item has been verified, they can extend a refund or an exchange.