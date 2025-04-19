How To Return Items To Costco Without A Receipt: What You Need To Know
Costco is well-known for its generous return policy, which allows members to return most items. But what you might not realize is that you can even do so without a receipt. No matter if you've lost your receipt or left it at home but need to return an item, Costco has an easy, hassle-free solution. The big box retailer's check-out system keeps track of your purchases, eliminating the need for a physical receipt. You will, however, need to have access to your account.
Whether you use your Costco membership card or your membership number, either will allow a Costco employee to search for and bring up your account on their computers. Because Costco keeps a log of every purchase you make with your membership, an associate can easily look up the item you wish to return in your transaction history. Once the purchased item has been verified, they can extend a refund or an exchange.
Stop by the membership desk if you need to
If you do not have your membership card or number on hand, stop by the membership desk. They can quickly find your account and give you a temporary membership card, which is a printed sheet of paper with your account details, for the returns counter to use to find your account. You can also use the Costco app to access your account and verify your membership number if need be. It's also an easy way to ensure you're never without your membership card — or to manage membership renewal, too.
While Costco makes returns easy, there are a few stipulations to keep in mind. Remember that most returns need to be made within three months or 90 days or the purchase. Some products, such as alcohol or customized items, are not eligible for returns. Finally, try to use the original packaging (and paperwork) when making returns to Costco whenever possible. Though it might not be required, it's always best to have the original packaging.