Take Beef Stew From Good To Legendary With 2 Simple Ingredients
There's something soul-warming about beef stew aromas wafting from a kitchen, especially when that stewy delight is made from scratch and crafted with care. Old-fashioned beef stew recipes are an easy fallback, but there's nothing wrong with switching things up a bit. For a sweet and hearty twist on a classic beef stew, we turned to recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, who created a tasty rendition you'll likely make on repeat. The secret is two unexpected ingredients: apple cider and barley.
In this cinnamon apple cider beef stew recipe, McGlinn puts cider to work tenderizing the beef, while also adding a slightly sweet touch. There's no chunks of actual apples here, just naturally sweet hints of apple cider as it gently bubbles alongside beef, veggies, and spices, including cinnamon, rosemary, thyme, and chili powder. For an extra tangy touch, fresh cranberries are tossed in, too. You'll also swap out the typical potatoes for barley, which provide a thick consistency, earthy flavor, and fiber. Though McGlinn's recipe foregoes fresh apples, you could certainly toss in a few slices for extra textural appeal and fresh flavor.
It's worth noting that apple juice is an option when apple cider is unavailable. However, it won't be quite the same, since most commercial apple juice is filtered, pasteurized, and often heavily processed. This removes much of the pulp and solids, leaving a clear, sweet, mild flavor. By contrast, non-alcoholic apple cider from fresh-squeezed apples is generally less filtered, bringing more robust apple flavor and complexity to beef stew.
Cider, barley, and tasty add-ins
If finding fresh apple cider proves challenging (especially outside of the autumn season), try making it yourself. This gives you ultimate control over what goes into the cider — and how that influences the flavor of your beef stew. When taking this approach, the possibilities are limited only by your imagination. For some inspiration, check out these 17 best add-ins for homemade apple cider, keeping in mind the transformative potential they bring to a bubbling pot of stew. From orange peels to cloves, star anise to fresh ginger, vanilla beans to maple syrup, and lots more, it's your turn to party like a culinary pro.
Finding barley in supermarkets has become more common in recent years, especially the type known as pearl barley. Sometimes sold as hulled barley, it's already been processed to remove the husk and bran, making it faster and easier to cook than the chewier whole-grain versions. This is the type you'll likely be using in apple cider beef stew. It's often available in bulk at the grocery store, but plenty of brands sell it packaged, including this Bob's Red Mill Pearl Barley available in supermarkets and online.
Another way to personalize your apple cider and barley beef stew is to add a splash of apple cider vinegar to mix, kicking up the complexity even more. Aside from cider, barley, and other innovative approaches to beef stew, it always helps to follow core cooking principles. We have some tips for that as well, with our list of 10 mistakes to avoid when making beef stew.