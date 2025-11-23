Take Beef Stew From Good To Legendary With 2 Simple Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something soul-warming about beef stew aromas wafting from a kitchen, especially when that stewy delight is made from scratch and crafted with care. Old-fashioned beef stew recipes are an easy fallback, but there's nothing wrong with switching things up a bit. For a sweet and hearty twist on a classic beef stew, we turned to recipe developer Michelle McGlinn, who created a tasty rendition you'll likely make on repeat. The secret is two unexpected ingredients: apple cider and barley.

In this cinnamon apple cider beef stew recipe, McGlinn puts cider to work tenderizing the beef, while also adding a slightly sweet touch. There's no chunks of actual apples here, just naturally sweet hints of apple cider as it gently bubbles alongside beef, veggies, and spices, including cinnamon, rosemary, thyme, and chili powder. For an extra tangy touch, fresh cranberries are tossed in, too. You'll also swap out the typical potatoes for barley, which provide a thick consistency, earthy flavor, and fiber. Though McGlinn's recipe foregoes fresh apples, you could certainly toss in a few slices for extra textural appeal and fresh flavor.

It's worth noting that apple juice is an option when apple cider is unavailable. However, it won't be quite the same, since most commercial apple juice is filtered, pasteurized, and often heavily processed. This removes much of the pulp and solids, leaving a clear, sweet, mild flavor. By contrast, non-alcoholic apple cider from fresh-squeezed apples is generally less filtered, bringing more robust apple flavor and complexity to beef stew.