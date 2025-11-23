This Simple Freezer Test Guarantees Perfect Apple Butter Every Time

There's something incredibly rewarding about making your own preserves, taking a glut of seasonal produce and turning it into treats you can enjoy the whole year round. Apple butter is a prime example of this. Although it takes some time to cook, the spread is very easy to make. The only part that trips up home cooks is knowing exactly when it's fully cooked.

Testing your apple butter for doneness is as simple as adding a teaspoonful to a plate that's been kept cold in the freezer. If the puree starts to separate and liquid seeps from the sides, you know it's not done yet. Wipe the plate clean and return it to the freezer before repeating the test after another 5 to 10 minutes of cooking.

Unless the apple butter has begun to scorch – a danger if it's not stirred often — there's no real problem in taking your homemade apple butter a little past the point of doneness. However, if this turns out thicker than what you enjoy, you can loosen the texture with a splash of apple juice or even apple cider.