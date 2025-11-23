7 Chinese Foods Few Know Have Symbolic Meanings

In most cultures, food is more than just sustenance — it's a celebration of community, identity, and history. Food is deeply woven into traditions that are more important than filling an empty stomach. This is particularly true in China during Lunar New Year festivities. Even those who have never been to China or celebrated the holiday may have enjoyed some of the foods associated with it.

However, food symbolism in Chinese culture goes beyond nationwide festivals and is also an integral part of smaller celebrations, such as weddings and birthdays. While some of that symbolism is linked to the events themselves, much of it is derived from the names of the food, and word play is especially prevalent. The word for dumpling, for example, sounds like the word that describes the start of a new year, which is why dumplings are eaten during New Year festivities — they represent transition.

Some of the symbolism comes from the shape of the foods as well. Lion's head meatballs – named for their resemblance to the heads of Chinese guardian lions – symbolize a well-rounded year to come. To gain a deeper appreciation for how closely food and Chinese culture are intertwined, we spoke with several experts who are bringing these traditions to a wider audience.