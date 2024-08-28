12 Best Mooncakes For Mid-Autumn Festival Shipped Right To Your Door
Autumn is upon us, which means it's almost time for Mid-Autumn Festival, a yearly celebration of moon-watching and the harvest observed in Chinese culture. Mid-Autumn Festival is sometimes referred to as Mooncake Festival, a nod to the sweet delicacies that are crafted, shared, and enjoyed during this time of year.
Mooncakes are small moon-shaped pastries that are filled with flavorful dense paste and surrounded by a thin layer of dough. Some of the more traditional fillings for mooncakes are lotus seed paste, red bean paste — also known as adzuki bean paste and salted egg yolk paste. Contemporary mooncakes can be found in popular Asian flavors such as black sesame, matcha, yuzu — a Japanese citrus fruit that is sweeter than lemon yet still satisfyingly tart, and pandan — a Southeast Asian fruit that is often referred to as "Vanilla of the East."
The wonder of mooncakes goes far beyond their taste as these special pastries, which are only available during Mid-Autumn Festival, are often sold in decorative gift boxes that are themselves meticulously crafted works of art. Some mooncakes have Chinese characters stamped into the dough; others are sculpted into flowers, and some are even molded into the year's zodiac sign.
If you don't live near a bakery that makes mooncakes, fear not; we've gathered a round-up of the best mooncakes you can have delivered straight to your door. This list is composed of bakeries I sampled personally, as well as verified customer reviews and reputable local news sources.
Sheng Kee
Sheng Kee Bakery is a beloved family-owned bakery with multiple locations across Northern California. Now in its third generation, Sheng Kee Bakery is deeply connected to the community it serves and is dedicated to bringing authentic Asian baked goods to pastry lovers in the East Bay and the Bay Area and now to lovers of mooncakes nationwide. For Mid-Autumn Festival, Sheng Kee Bakery has an impressively diverse array of mooncake gift boxes to choose from, including snow skin mooncakes with crusts made from frozen glutinous rice instead of dough, which creates a consistency similar to the Japanese snack, mochi.
Our favorite snow skin mooncakes from Sheng Kee Bakery can be found in the Autumn Fruit Mooncakes gift box for $43.95, featuring eight mooncakes made with freeze-dried seasonal fruit. This year's flavors of Autumn Fruit Mooncakes include mango, banana, lychee, and mulberry.
If you're looking for more traditional mooncakes, we recommend the Assorted Small Mooncake gift box with 12 mooncakes — two of each flavor — date, lotus, oolong, red bean, tea and chestnut, and longan — a tropical fruit that is similar to lychee. If you have a favorite mooncake flavor, Sheng Kee Bakery offers gift boxes featuring single flavors, including four large double yolk mooncakes for $52.95, four large lotus mooncakes for $48.95, twelve small red bean mooncakes for $36.95, and twelve small date mooncakes for $37.95.
Little Moon Bakehouse
Little Moon Bakehouse, formally known as Annie's T Cakes, is a bakery out of Oakland, California that makes vegan versions of classic Asian pastries. An Asian American and woman-owned business, Little Moon Bakehouse is the vision of Annie Wang, who uses her background in food tech and environmental policy to craft environmentally minded baked goods that are committed to flavor, environmental consciousness, and authenticity. Little Moon Bakehouse makes the only vegan salted egg yolk and lotus paste mooncake that we've found in bakeries across the country, a feat given it can be difficult to substitute egg yolk in vegan baked goods.
This year, Little Moon Bakehouse is offering mooncakes in the following innovative flavors: black sesame and toasted coconut, mung bean and toasted hazelnuts, fudge brownie and matcha chocolate chunks, and mung bean and pineapple. For $62, you can have a Year of the Dragon Mid-Autumn Festival custom-printed mooncake gift box filled with four full-sized mooncakes — one of each flavor — shipped anywhere nationwide.
Unlike the majority of bakeries selling mooncakes, Little Moon Bakehouse sells each of its mooncakes individually for modest prices between $8 and $4. You can also purchase a Mid-Autumn Mini Mooncake Sampler Gift Set for $20.
Lady Wong
Lady Wong, one of the best bakeries in NYC, is a product of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lady Wong's founders, Seleste and Mogan, couldn't return home to Malaysia in 2020, so they sought to recreate the Southeast Asian flavors of their childhood in New York. What started as a small baking operation out of the back of a car is now a beautiful New York City storefront in the East Village with a smaller outpost in Midtown West.
In honor of Mid-Autumn Festival, Lady Wong is selling snow skin and traditional baked mooncakes in-store and available for nationwide shipping. Lady Wong's mooncakes are handcrafted in New York and as gorgeously designed aesthetically as they are immensely flavorful. For $63.38, you can savor the Baked Mooncakes Gift Box featuring four mooncakes that highlight Lady Wong's signature innovative flavor pairings: pandan and coconut, ceremonial matcha, which is traditionally made from the first harvest tea leaves, tangerine and caramelized white lotus, and wild melon seeds with white lotus.
Our personal favorites from Lady Wong are the snow skin mooncakes, available this year for $63.88 in a Snow Skin Mooncakes Gift Box with six unbelievably inventive and decadent varieties: pandan custard, yuzu white chocolate truffle with single-origin white lotus, pistachio and ceremonial matcha, hazelnut paste and hazelnut butter, sumo mandarin and single-origin white lotus, and mountain raspberry white chocolate with single origin white lotus. Can't decide between the two? Fortunately, Lady Wong offers a Combo Mooncake Gift Box for $157.76.
Kee Wah Bakery
Kee Wah Bakery is a culinary institution that has been making authentic and exceptional Asian baked goods for over 70 years. Founded in Hong Kong, Kee Wah Bakery now has locations across Northern and Southern California and offers nationwide shipping of pastries that are made exclusively in Hong Kong — as indicated with the designation [HK] — as well as in its Californian outposts.
Mooncakes are one of Kee Wah Bakery's signature items which are almost exclusively produced in the Hong Kong plant and are available to be delivered right to your door. Housed in adorned gift boxes decorated in various themes, you have the option of savoring custard mooncakes, mooncakes made with low sugar, and Kee Wah's premium collection of luxury mooncakes in elevated packaging. From the custard collection, our favorite flavors include the classic Eight-Piece Yolk Custard for $51, the Duo Custard Mini Moon Cakes featuring sea salt coffee custard and green custard also for $51 for eight pieces, and the six-piece Mini Earl Grey Custard Mooncake for $38, which is made in the United States.
For some extra special Mid-Autumn Festival decadence, opt for the Full Reunion Mooncake Gift Box priced at $133, featuring six large mooncakes and four mini mooncakes all nestled in an artisan box. Flavors include classics such as white lotus seed and red bean, as well as the less common but no less delicious pineapple and ham with nuts.
Kitsby
Kitsby is a bakery in Long Island City, New York that knows a thing or two about bringing exquisite baked goods into people's homes. That's because the bakery specializes in selling kits that provide home cooks with the tools and ingredients they need to create delicious pastries from the comfort of their own kitchens.
Fortunately for those who are less cooking-inclined, Kitsby also offers holiday box sets of handcrafted baked goods to enjoy at home, most notably, specialty mooncakes during Mid-Autumn festival. For $55, you can have a Kitsby All-Star Mooncake Box Set delivered right to your door, featuring four mooncakes in unique flavor pairings only available during the season.
This year, Kitsby's mooncakes arrive in a gift box and feature dough that is stamped with the bakery's name. Kitsby's flavor offerings include black tea and salted egg yolk, green tea and azuki beans, black sesame, and white lotus paste and salted egg yolk. The Kitsby All-Star Mooncake Box Set is available for nationwide delivery, with preorders shipping out ahead of the holiday.
Fay Da
Fay Da Bakery opened in New York over 30 years ago and now has multiple celebrated locations throughout Manhattan and Queens. Founded by Han Chou, a Taiwanese baker who melds Western and Eastern techniques within his pastries, Fay Day Bakery continues to be family-run and is one of our favorite spots for delicious and authentic mooncakes.
Fay Day Bakery's mooncakes are available in three sizes: Large coming in at 3 inches x 3 inches, Mini at 2 inches x 2 inches, and Lava at 1.75 inches. From the lava collection, which highlights snow skin mooncakes made with glutinous rice, filling flavors include coconut, purple yam, matcha, and durian — a polarizing Southeast Asian fruit known for its pungent scent and rich taste. The mini mooncake selection at Fay Day Bakery is robust, with unique offerings including Pu-erh tea — a complex Chinese tea made from wild tea leaves, winter melon marmalade, and jujube and walnut. The large mooncake collection has more traditional flavors, such as white lotus seed, red bean with or without egg yolk, and mixed nuts with egg yolk.
If you're looking to mix and match flavors and mooncake sizes, Fay Day Bakery gives you the option to build your own box, or you can select from one of the signature assortments with the Large Sweet Collection priced at $43.95, the Lava Collection at $47, and the Mini Sweet Collection for $43.95.
K. Minamoto
K. Minamoto is a celebrated maker of Japanese confectioneries that produces all of its wagashi and baked goods within Japan. Luckily for those located outside of Japan, K. Minamoto ships its goodies all over the world. In celebration of Mid-Autumn Festival, K. Minamoto offers individual mooncakes for purchase as well decorative wooden boxes of mooncakes packaged with gourmet Japanese sweets and a furoshiki Japanese wrapping cloth.
For a bit of elegance this season, we recommend the Mid-Autumn Gift Box Extra Large for $129.80, which includes four Japanese-style mooncakes, often featuring sweetened red bean paste. The Mid-Autumn Gift Box includes two red bean with black sesame mooncakes and two white bean with chestnuts mooncakes. Additionally, the gift box features an assortment of Japanese specialties, including senbei — Japanese fortune crackers, apple jelly, chestnut pudding, and chestnut bean jelly. Individual mooncakes are available for $6 in red bean with black sesame and white bean with chestnuts.
For smaller assortments that center mooncakes over Japanese wagashi, opt for the Mid-Autumn Gift Box Large for $75.60 with four mooncakes, apple jelly, and usagi san — a bunny-shaped bean cake, or the Mid-Autumn Gift Box Medium for $54.50 to enjoy six mooncakes and three apple jellies.
85ºC Bakery Cafe
85°C Bakery Cafe gets its name from the ideal temperature, which espresso is brewed at. That attention to detail and commitment to quality carries over into the bakery's gourmet pastries, which are available worldwide at over 1,000 bakery locations. Founded by Cheng-Hsueh Wu, 85°C Bakery Cafe is dedicated to bringing artisanal Asian baked goods to pastry lovers at affordable prices. 85°C Bakery Cafe's 85°C At Home collection brings select 85°C baked goods directly to your door. This Mid-Autumn Festival, 85°C At Home, offers free shipping when you order two or more boxes of mooncakes.
For $36, you can feast on the 85°C Cantonese Style Mooncake Gift Box — the most famous variety of mooncakes — featuring eight mooncakes, two each of the following sumptuous flavors: almond lotus seed, Hokkaido milk mochi — a specialty of Hokkaido, Japan, pineapple yolk, and red bean yolk.
If you prefer Taiwanese-style mooncakes, for the same price, you can enjoy the 85°C Taiwanese Style Mooncake Gift Box, which includes Dong-Po — a Chinese pork, golden yolk red bean, and taro mochi mooncakes. Interested in trying both kinds? We recommend opting for the $45 85°C Royalty Mooncake Gift Box, showcasing an assortment of Cantonese-style mooncakes and Taiwanese-style mooncakes. Supplies are limited and are sure to sell out.
Lady M
Lady M, one of the best bakeries in the US for chocolate cake, is also home to exceptional mooncakes. Founded in 2001, Lady M is a world-renowned bakery with locations across the globe that specializes in marrying Japanese flavors with French culinary preparations. While Lady M is most known for its mille crêpes cakes, it's no surprise given its international reach and expertise in Asian delicacies, that its mooncakes are elevated, luxurious, and quite delicious.
To celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with Lady M, you have three gift sets to choose from. The most modest option is the Celestial Splendor 2-piece Gift Set for $43 composed of two matcha chocolate custard mooncakes that are made in collaboration with another mooncake spot on this list, Kee Wah Bakery. The set includes a whimsical handheld lantern designed to perform a seasonal light show and is housed in an ornate gift box.
Lady M's medium-sized mooncake selection is the Celestial Splendor 6-piece Gift Set priced at $88, which includes the specialty handheld lantern. This set, also a collaboration with Kee Wah Bakery, features mooncake flavors inspired by the bakery's best-selling mille crêpes cakes: black sesame, Earl Grey, and passionfruit. For Lady M's most grand offering, we recommend the Celestial Splendor Mid-Autumn Cake Bundle. For $199, you'll receive everything from the 6-piece gift set in addition to Slice of the Best: Mid-Autumn Collection, slices of the bakery's mille crêpes cakes in the flavors that correspond to the mooncakes.
Wing Wah
Wing Wah is a Hong Kong cakeshop that opened in 1950. What started as a tea house has transformed in the years since into a major baking operation with locations throughout Hong Kong. Wing Wah is one of the best places to purchase authentic mooncakes online to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival as they offer worldwide shipping and have a vast assortment of mooncake styles and flavors to choose from.
If you're interested in snow skin mooncakes, or as Wing Wah refers to them, icy mooncakes, we recommend Wing Wah's Icy Mooncakes Ice Fantasy, priced at $25.40. Featuring nine ornately designed icy mooncakes in the following flavors: strawberry, black sesame, dark chocolate, and blueberry and cheese, you won't find many of these mooncake flavors at other bakeries. For an exceptionally decadent option, opt for any of Wing Wah's molten mooncakes, including the Wing Wah Molten Custard Mooncake box showcasing eight incredibly rich egg yolk custards for $33.73 and the Wing Wah Molten Black Sesame Paste Mooncake box with eight dense and irresistible black sesame paste mooncakes for $30.27.
Hoping for even more flavor combinations? Wing Wah's collection of Shimmery Mooncakes includes two mooncake flavors we've never encountered before: brown sugar mochi red bean paste and black sesame paste bamboo charcoal with minced egg yolk, both priced at $16.03 for four specialty mooncakes in sleek packaging.
Miss Moon by Dōmi
Dōmi is a baking operation that was born in New York City just before the COVID-19 pandemic. What began as a series of bakery pop-ups in Manhattan that ultimately led to a brick-and-mortar storefront has since relocated to a celebrated sweets spot in Los Angeles. The vision of a team of pastry chefs with backgrounds in fine dining, Miss Moon by Dōmi is the seasonal Mid-Autumn Festival collection exclusively featuring specialty mooncakes that are available for local pick up as well as nationwide shipping.
Unlike any other mooncake we've tasted, Miss Moon by Dōmi mooncakes are not wrapped in dough like traditional Cantonese mooncakes or in glutinous rice like snow skin or icy mooncakes. Instead, Miss Moon by Dōmi's mooncakes is a modern invention that uses shortbread cookies as the crust encasing each of its handmade mooncakes. While entirely untraditional, these mooncakes are quite scrumptious.
This year, Miss Moon by Dōmi's filling flavor offerings include jujube, black sesame, red bean, and red lotus. Miss Moon by Dōmi's Mid-Autumn Festival Mooncake Gift Set features four mooncakes, one of each flavor, in a limited-edition decorative box with gold foil priced at $50. You also have the option of purchasing any of the mooncakes individually priced at $10.
Dong Phuong Bakery
Dong Phuong is one of the most celebrated bakeries in New Orleans. Founded in the early 1980s, Dong Phuong has been a staple in the Vietnamese community in New Orleans for decades and achieved nationwide acclaim after receiving the James Beard American Classic Award in 2018. Thanks to Goldbelly, some of Dong Phuong's most beloved pastries are available for nationwide shipping, including the bakery's masterful mooncakes.
You have three gift sets to choose from when ordering mooncakes from Dong Phuong, but countless customization options. When you purchase Dong Phuong's Mooncakes Choose Your Own gift box for $125.95, you will receive 20 mooncakes in any of the following flavors: coconut, red bean, mixed nuts, durian, shark's fin, abalone, white lotus, and mung bean. But the customizations don't stop there. Dong Phuong offers traditional mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes, and pia mooncakes, which are in the Vietnamese style.
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, you have the option of selecting the number of egg yolks you'd like in each of the traditional mooncakes, from zero to four. Having difficulty choosing? You can always opt for the Mooncakes Sampler – 8 Pack for $62.95 in two multi-flavor pack options or the Mooncakes Best Seller – 8 Pack for $65.95 showcasing the bakery's most beloved mooncakes.
Methodology
This roundup of the best Mid-Autumn Festival mooncakes available for nationwide shipping was compiled based on my extensive personal experience sampling mooncakes across the world, specifically during my travels through Asia, as well as during my time living in New York and California. The remaining bakeries were selected based on verified customer reviews and notable local news sources. This list exclusively includes bakeries that offer mooncakes that can be purchased online and shipped throughout the continental United States and prioritizes establishments with innovative mooncake flavor offerings, longstanding traditional baking practices, and primarily seeks to highlight Asian-owned bakeries in honor of Mid-Autumn Festival.