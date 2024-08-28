12 Best Mooncakes For Mid-Autumn Festival Shipped Right To Your Door

Autumn is upon us, which means it's almost time for Mid-Autumn Festival, a yearly celebration of moon-watching and the harvest observed in Chinese culture. Mid-Autumn Festival is sometimes referred to as Mooncake Festival, a nod to the sweet delicacies that are crafted, shared, and enjoyed during this time of year.

Mooncakes are small moon-shaped pastries that are filled with flavorful dense paste and surrounded by a thin layer of dough. Some of the more traditional fillings for mooncakes are lotus seed paste, red bean paste — also known as adzuki bean paste and salted egg yolk paste. Contemporary mooncakes can be found in popular Asian flavors such as black sesame, matcha, yuzu — a Japanese citrus fruit that is sweeter than lemon yet still satisfyingly tart, and pandan — a Southeast Asian fruit that is often referred to as "Vanilla of the East."

The wonder of mooncakes goes far beyond their taste as these special pastries, which are only available during Mid-Autumn Festival, are often sold in decorative gift boxes that are themselves meticulously crafted works of art. Some mooncakes have Chinese characters stamped into the dough; others are sculpted into flowers, and some are even molded into the year's zodiac sign.

If you don't live near a bakery that makes mooncakes, fear not; we've gathered a round-up of the best mooncakes you can have delivered straight to your door. This list is composed of bakeries I sampled personally, as well as verified customer reviews and reputable local news sources.