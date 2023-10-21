The Origin Of China's Dongpo Pork May Have Come Down To A Chess Match

At a Chinese restaurant, you savor succulent pork belly that melts tenderly with each bite while a slightly sweet yet richly savory sauce blends seamlessly with the pork belly's luxurious fat. This beautiful dish is Dongpo pork (or Dong Po rou, 東坡肉), legendary for its taste and nifty origin story.

According to one legend, the origin of China's Dongpo pork may have stemmed from a chess match. Several tales narrate the dish's inception, but there's one commonality: esteemed Chinese poet, writer, and ancient foodie Su Dongpo, who was a prominent figure during the Song Dynasty in Hangzhou. In one rendition, Dongpo engrossed himself in a Chinese chess game with a friend. So captivating was their duel that Dongpo forgot about the pork he was stewing. When the chess game concluded, Dongpo and his friend discovered the stewed pork was now overcooked, yet still surprisingly tender, super flavorful, and even better than they had expected.

But, that isn't the only explanation behind the dish. In another version of the tale, Dongpo received gifts of pork and rice wine for helping to save the city dam in Hangzhou, where severe flooding plagued the city for 77 days. Instead of keeping all the gifts for himself, Dongpo used them to make stewed pork and gifted the dishes back to all of the citizens across Hangzhou.