This San Francisco Pizzeria Proves That Fresh Ingredients Pack Big Flavor
While it may not be the first place you think of when it comes to good pizza, there's a pretty strong pie game in San Francisco. In fact, the city is home to one of the world's most-awarded pizza makers, Tony Gemignani. But in the opinions of many, his wood-fired pizza isn't even the best around. That honor goes to Flour + Water. A longtime stalwart in the San Francisco dining scene, Flour + Water is typically known for its fresh pastas, seasonal tasting menus, and creative antipasti. But there are usually a few pizza options on the menu too, and they are spectacular. So much so that we named Flour + Water as one of the best restaurants in the U.S. for wood-fired pizzas. The pie flavors are ever-changing, but the ingredients are always bright, inventive, and classically Californian.
Our reviewer particularly loved how imaginative the menu is and is partial to the tomato-heaped Pomodoro option. During her most recent visit, the pizza featured Sungold tomatoes, miso bagna cauda, peperonata, and buffalo mozzarella, all piled on top of bubbly, charred crust. Some other topping combinations have included honeynut squash and chili with caciocavallo cheese and castelvetrano olives, and guanciale pork with treccione cheese, spigarello, and shelling beans. It's Neapolitan-style pizza as good as it gets: slow-fermented dough, locally sourced ingredients, and plenty of subtle style.
Flour + Water Pizzeria offers a more accessible experience
A few years ago, you could only get Flour + Water's pizza at its flagship Mission District restaurant, which is nearly impossible to get a booking for. The location is also quite formal, and the bill can get pretty expensive, which isn't what you might be looking for when a random craving hits. But Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow, the chefs behind the business, opened up a fully dedicated pizzeria in North Beach in 2023, and it changed everything.
This new location has been a resounding success, and it's a favorite amongst locals and visitors alike. On Yelp, customers have called it a "go-to spot" and local "gem." Folks love how consistent the freshly made food and service are, and the large portion sizes are widely praised. The classic cacio e pepe and burrata pizzas are both popular, but each pizza is hand-tossed to achieve a paper-thin base and airy crust, and all of the ingredients are locally sourced, so you can't go wrong.
If you want a more high-end experience, you can still get pizza at the original Flour + Water location. There's usually a tomato pomodoro sauce and bianca pizza on offer, and both are stellar. One Yelp reviewer noted that the pizza "blew her away," while another Yelp user called it the "perfect thin crust pizza." If you want to grab and go, there's also a slice shop at the back of the North Beach location. Just make sure to save room for dessert, as Flour + Water has some of the best soft serve around.