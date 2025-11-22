This Brand Easily Takes The Crown For Best Peanut Butter With No Added Sugar Or Oil
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A spoonful of peanut butter is deliciously creamy and surprisingly healthy. One of the most important facts to know about peanut butter is its ridiculous nutrient density. However, not all jars are equal; it's a balance between protecting flavor and avoiding sweeteners and oils for the healthiest results. Tasting Table couldn't resist digging deeper, so we tried and ranked peanut butter brands with no added sugar or oils. Just About Foods Organic Peanut Butter came head and shoulders above the rest.
It was love at first sight, or should we say first swirl. The reviewer immediately admired its stable consistency. In fact, it was the only jar that didn't require stirring — an impressive feat, given its lack of stabilizers. It continued to ace the analysis, with slight sweetness and tasty peanut notes without genetic modifications. It was miles better than Crazy Richard's, which lived up to its name with off-puttingly runny antics, sliding right off the reviewer's bagel.
They say not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but Just About Foods is just too intriguing. Glancing at the ingredients, there are only two things listed: organic roasted peanuts and sea salt. Each 30g serving (around two tablespoons) contains 8g of protein with 2g of naturally occurring sugar, and no added sugar. Because of its minimal ingredients, these jars are excellent for gluten-free, vegan, and keto diets.
What do other customers think?
Just About Foods was quickly crowned the winner in Tasting Table's investigation. What do other customers think, though? Well, there's a 16-ounce jar of Just About Foods Organic Peanut Butter for $11.25 on Amazon, and surprisingly, not all the feedback is quite as high-praising as our findings.
As of November 2025, the product has under 90 reviews, but has a humbling 3.9-star rating. Most customers had a similarly pleasant experience, raving about "great taste and texture." However, a handful of reviewers experienced damaged containers, which brought down the average. One customer wrote, "The jar I received had a broken seal, and unfortunately, the peanut butter showed a noticeable amount of oil separation." Another added: "First order was good. Has a great taste for it being made with minimal ingredients. The issue was the second order. The cap was loose and safety seal was not secured. Product looked bad and separated, not like the first one."
For anyone interested in natural options, it's worth learning how to fix overly runny peanut butter. It's a common issue amongst these varieties, as the lack of stabilizers leaves them prone to oil separation.Storage temperature plays a big role in creating visible layers, too.In this scenario, though, never consume peanut butter from a compromised container; instead, request a refund. Just About Foods seems worth the gamble, just be eagle-eyed for damages.