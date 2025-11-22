This Brand Easily Takes The Crown For Best Peanut Butter With No Added Sugar Or Oil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A spoonful of peanut butter is deliciously creamy and surprisingly healthy. One of the most important facts to know about peanut butter is its ridiculous nutrient density. However, not all jars are equal; it's a balance between protecting flavor and avoiding sweeteners and oils for the healthiest results. Tasting Table couldn't resist digging deeper, so we tried and ranked peanut butter brands with no added sugar or oils. Just About Foods Organic Peanut Butter came head and shoulders above the rest.

It was love at first sight, or should we say first swirl. The reviewer immediately admired its stable consistency. In fact, it was the only jar that didn't require stirring — an impressive feat, given its lack of stabilizers. It continued to ace the analysis, with slight sweetness and tasty peanut notes without genetic modifications. It was miles better than Crazy Richard's, which lived up to its name with off-puttingly runny antics, sliding right off the reviewer's bagel.

They say not to look a gift horse in the mouth, but Just About Foods is just too intriguing. Glancing at the ingredients, there are only two things listed: organic roasted peanuts and sea salt. Each 30g serving (around two tablespoons) contains 8g of protein with 2g of naturally occurring sugar, and no added sugar. Because of its minimal ingredients, these jars are excellent for gluten-free, vegan, and keto diets.