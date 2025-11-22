The Decadent 1970s Cake Still Loved For Its Rich Cinnamon Swirl
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to sweet treats, referring to vintage recipes is a great source of inspiration. Between long-loved cakes and other vintage Southern dessert recipes, there are plenty of historic treats that taste just as delicious now as they did back in their heyday. One such cake is famously named after a catchphrase of its time. The Sock-It-To-Me cake can be traced back to the 1970s, having made one of its first appearances on the back of a box of Duncan Hines cake mix.
The meaning behind the phrase, "sock it to me," was, in essence, a way of saying, "give it to me," or, "tell it to me straight." It was first popularized as a lyric in soul singer Aretha Franklin's late 1960s hit, "Respect," and, later, as a catchphrase in the comedy show "Laugh-In." Capitalizing on the vernacular of the time, Duncan Hines conceived of a simple bundt cake recipe that could be made using its classic yellow or Butter Golden Cake Mix with the addition of oil, sour cream, sugar, eggs, and a delightful swirl of cinnamon, brown sugar, and chopped pecans.
One of the reasons this vintage cake deserves a comeback is that it's especially easy to prepare. A clever fusion between a pound cake and coffee cake, this 1970s treat is a wonderful blast from the past. Starting with a basic box mix and making a few upgrades and creative ingredient swaps, you can bring a vintage treasure into the present day.
Making your own sock-it-to-me cake
Following the recipe inspired by Duncan Hines' 1970s classic, you'll begin by preparing the basic batter and filling. Fill a greased bundt or tube cake pan with a portion of the cake batter and then add the cinnamon swirl mixture before covering with the remainder of the batter. Bake the cake until it springs back to the touch and cover it in a glaze made with a blend of confectioners' sugar and milk.
This process is easy enough to yield an irresistible cake; however, there are a number of modern modifications that will give the 1970s treat a fun and futuristic spin. For example, change up the nuts in your filling from plain to candied pecans or try using Fortune Favors Chili-Spiked Candied Pecans to bring a little bit of heat to your sweet. Use chopped walnuts, pistachios, or almonds for a different nutty taste and texture. For an autumnal-spiced sock-it-to-me cake, add some extra warming spices such as clove and ginger to your filling. You can also get creative by flavoring your glaze with different complementary ingredients.
Try a dash of pumpkin-spiced syrup in your glaze for a fall-themed cake. Alternatively, make a booze-infused bourbon glaze inspired by the topping for a Kentucky bourbon butter cake recipe. With a super simple cake recipe that begins with a box mix and plenty of room to play with unique tastes, any version you prepare will have you shouting "sock-it-to-me" for your next slice.