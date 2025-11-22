Tiramisu's Lesser-Known, Boozier Cousin Deserves A Spot On Your Dessert Table

Like boozy delights? If you have mastered our classic tiramisu recipe, it might be time to set your culinary sights on other kinds of Italian desserts. Just as making a classic Italian tiramisu requires you to lay down layers of delicious ingredients, Zuppa Inglese will have you piling pieces on top of each other — some of which have been soaked in liqueur.

To make this Italian dessert, ladyfingers are traditionally soaked in alchermes liqueur and placed into the bottom of a dish or bowl before custard cream is spread on top of the boozy pieces. After several alternate layers have been stacked, this sweet structure is finished with one last slather of custard cream and a crowning of whipped cream. Once this treat is assembled, the stack is left to chill for several hours and can be garnished with fruit or chocolate shavings just prior to serving. The presentation resembles an English trifle, and though we can't be exactly sure where this dessert initially came from, Italians lay strong claim.