15 Retro Alcoholic Drinks That Bring Us Back To The '80s

Long Island iced teas are not for the weak or those who have to work in the morning. As you'll already know if you're a fan of the cocktail, this drink is a potent blend of different strong spirits, including gin, tequila, rum, and vodka. Some choose to add triple sec to the mix, too, while others opt for whiskey. All of this alcohol is then blended with cola and some lemon and lime juice for flavor.

There are a few different origin stories for the Long Island iced tea. Some say it was invented on Long Island, Tennessee, during Prohibition in the 1920s, while others claim it was created much later, in Long Island, New York, in the 1970s. Wherever it came from, there's no denying that everyone (and by everyone, we mean college frat boys) was drinking Long Island iced teas in the 1980s.

The cocktail is still offered on many bar menus, but many avoid it due to the fear of the impending hangover. "I think the majority of people who used to drink these no longer do because the amount of alcohol interferes with their prescription medication," one Redditor speculated in r/80s.