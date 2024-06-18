The Expert-Approved Liquor Swap To Try In Your Next Midori Sour

The Midori Sour was the cocktail that defined the 1980s — but it's still just as delicious today. A typical recipe for the drink consists of Midori (a Japanese melon-flavored sweet liqueur), lemon juice, lime juice, and club soda, with many renditions also featuring vodka. Traditionally — and according to the Midori website — the drink was made up of just Midori and sweet and sour mix (a blend of sugar and various citrus juices), but most modern recipes agree that you should skip the pre-made sour mixes for the Midori Sour.

Making the bright green drink is quite easy. Combine 1 ounce of Midori, 1 ounce of vodka, ½ ounce of lemon juice, ½ ounce of lime juice, and ice in a cocktail glass, then give it a good stir. Finish the drink by topping it off with 2 ounces of soda water (or to taste), then garnish with a lemon or lime slice. If you're not a fan of vodka, there's no need to worry.

You can make a different version of the drink that doesn't skip on liquor. To find out the best substitute, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Tiffanie Barriere, a cocktail consultant and educator known as The Drinking Coach. According to Barriere, there are three main liquor options to choose from to replace the vodka in a Midori Sour: rum, gin, and tequila.