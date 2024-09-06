The Origin Story Of The Wine Cooler Starts On The California Coast

Believe it or not, before they were the punchline in a joke about underage drinking, wine coolers were all the rage. Though wine-based cocktails like sangria have been around for centuries, the first brand to bottle and market what became known as "wine coolers" launched in 1981, and for a brief period of the '80s, the drink made serious waves in the alcohol industry.

The original wine cooler was invented by beer and wine salesman Michael Crete in Northern California, where Crete would bring a concoction of tropical fruit juice, white wine, and club soda to Santa Cruz beach parties. Sensing an opportunity to distribute his prepackaged formula on a wider scale, Crete teamed up with high school friend and business partner Stuart Bewley, and together, they started California Cooler. The brand evoked a sunny, surfer spirit in its marketing, with advertisements featuring rowdy beach parties full of bleach-blondes and endless good times. The company sold itself as a fun, fruity alternative to beer, with similar alcohol content and a flavor profile that particularly appealed to female consumers.

The wine cooler craze kicked off by California Cooler was also a boon for the Golden State, which produces almost 90% of American wine. In the early 1980s, the American wine industry was struggling to compete with global imports, leaving producers with a surplus. As Bewley told Vice, "There was a lake of wine in California." The advent of wine coolers helped California winemakers offload their excess inventory and keep the industry afloat.