Still Baking Casseroles In The Oven? We Know A Much Better Way

Before you dive in to making air fryer versions of your favorite casserole recipes, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure they turn out well. One of the biggest mistakes people make with the air fryer is overcrowding, and that's still relevant here. Although the casserole ingredients are confined by the baking dish, using a dish that's too large can block the air flow and prevent food from cooking evenly.

Cooking a casserole in the air fryer is quicker, but what does this mean if you're working with a recipe meant for a standard oven? The general rule of thumb is to reduce the time by 25% and the temperature by 25 degrees Fahrenheit, but it's worth triple checking that any meat has had time to reach safe temperatures. Alternatively, look for a casserole recipe that's specifically created for the air fryer.

Finally, think about crisping. It's the feature of the air fryer that allows you to make "fried" chicken without much oil, but it can have its drawbacks for other food. While some casseroles like Jessica Morone's cheesy jalapeño popper tater tot casserole recipe are better with a crispy topping, you need to be more careful not to dry out. If your casserole is getting too brown too quickly, cover it with foil until it's nearly done.