California's Best Dive Bar Is A Small But Mighty Force On Sunset Boulevard

The best dive bars aren't just defined by cheap drinks and good vibes. They also have a wonderful sense of place. While there are plenty of good dive bars in most American cities, only a handful perfectly capture the history and culture of an area without becoming tourist traps. They manage to be accessible and unpretentious, while still being unique. And of our best dive bars in every U.S. state, they don't get much more special than California's Tiki-Ti.

Located on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, Tiki Ti is far from the picture of Hollywood glamour, or the tourist trap nightmare of Hollywood Boulevard itself. It's located on a mostly desolate strip of Sunset between the city's Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and East Hollywood neighborhoods. Driving by it would be easy to miss the tiny bar, but wedged next to the Scientology Media Productions studios, a (currently empty) cannabis dispensary, and a cool-sculpting fat removal service, the location does have a certain grim LA character.

But it's not the outside of Tiki-Ti that's special. Step in and you'll find a cozy tiki nirvana, packed with a charming clutter of faux-island decor that has slowly evolved since the bar was opened in 1961. As far as most bars go, even dives, Tiki-Ti is tiny, with a small bar, only a handful of tables, and room for maybe a few dozen people. But that small space is packed with Hollywood history, and some pretty damn good tiki drinks.