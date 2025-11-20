Give Fried Eggs A Strong Punch Of Flavor With One Fishy Ingredient

Eggs are always better with a dose of umami; a splash of soy sauce, a sprinkle of cheese, some sauteed mushrooms — the list is endless. Yet nothing really packs in the flavor like fish. Though some seafood leans mild, oil-rich fish like anchovies are all your eggs need for a bold taste.

Smoked salmon is usually chosen to accompany eggs during breakfast, but anchovies are the fish you never knew they needed. They're ultra savory, with a slightly pungent touch that rids you of the need to flavor your eggs with anything else. With meaty, salty nuances, anchovies are the perfect ingredient to upgrade your fried eggs with — and it doesn't take much to do so. Along with being super savory, anchovies are incredibly soft and melt easily. Heat the fish in oil or butter, then crack an egg or two inside and let it absorb the umami.

Each sliver of anchovy is quite strong, so you don't need much to get some good flavor going. If you do like a strong flavor, though, pan-fry the anchovy filets before adding the eggs on top. The anchovy sits in the jammy center of the egg, filling it with a tender, umami bite. Some anchovy fans slice up the fish and fry it with onions before adding the eggs, giving the dish an earthier edge.