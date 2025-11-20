Give Fried Eggs A Strong Punch Of Flavor With One Fishy Ingredient
Eggs are always better with a dose of umami; a splash of soy sauce, a sprinkle of cheese, some sauteed mushrooms — the list is endless. Yet nothing really packs in the flavor like fish. Though some seafood leans mild, oil-rich fish like anchovies are all your eggs need for a bold taste.
Smoked salmon is usually chosen to accompany eggs during breakfast, but anchovies are the fish you never knew they needed. They're ultra savory, with a slightly pungent touch that rids you of the need to flavor your eggs with anything else. With meaty, salty nuances, anchovies are the perfect ingredient to upgrade your fried eggs with — and it doesn't take much to do so. Along with being super savory, anchovies are incredibly soft and melt easily. Heat the fish in oil or butter, then crack an egg or two inside and let it absorb the umami.
Each sliver of anchovy is quite strong, so you don't need much to get some good flavor going. If you do like a strong flavor, though, pan-fry the anchovy filets before adding the eggs on top. The anchovy sits in the jammy center of the egg, filling it with a tender, umami bite. Some anchovy fans slice up the fish and fry it with onions before adding the eggs, giving the dish an earthier edge.
Give breakfast a bolder touch with anchovies and eggs
With the umami punch that anchovies provide eggs, there's not much you need to add to the dish to make it more flavorful. Once the eggs are cooked, add it to a piece of toast, along with some chives or parsley to finish. To elevate it subtly, rub garlic on the toasted bread, then add slices of ripe tomatoes on top of the bread before finishing with the eggs.
To start your day with something a little heartier, add the egg and anchovy combo to breakfast focaccia. When baking the eggs into the flatbread, add minced pieces of anchovies into each egg for a pop of flavor. The fish is already quite bold, so it's best to pair it with cheeses that are on the softer side. Goat's cheese brings a soft tang to the dish that complements the pungent anchovies, while mozzarella's milky flavor allows the fish to shine. In place of bacon and sausage, add roasted button mushrooms and morels.
Eggs and anchovies are also absolutely delicious in sandwich form. Whether you fry up the anchovies or melt it into butter before cooking the eggs inside, they bring a savory touch that stands out in any sandwich. Add the cooked eggs to toasted French bread or a bagel, along with cream cheese, capers, pickled shallots, and chopped dill.