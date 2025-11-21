Turn Basic Spinach Dip Into A Delicious Appetizer With One Store-Bought Gem

Whether you picked up a package from the store or whipped up a creamy spinach dip from scratch and have leftovers, here's a way to repurpose that dish into a delicious appetizer. Sneaking spoonfuls of slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip into store-bought puff pastry leads to bite-sized snacks that are difficult to walk away from. When topped with everything bagel seasoning, a batch of spinach dip rolls are guaranteed to perk up movie night or start off your next house party with delectable flair.

This vegetarian take on pigs in a blanket may look impressive, but they couldn't be easier to put together. While you can use the dip you have on your hands, you can also include your favorite choice of cheese, add a squeeze of lemon, or sprinkle either smoked paprika or red chili flakes into the mix before packing puff pastries with the creamy mixture. You may want to include chopped garden herbs into store-bought dip for added fresh flavor. Brushing puff pastry pieces with an egg wash before folding can help create that pretty golden exterior that is worthy of the 'Gram. In under half an hour, your spinach rolls will be puffed, crisped, and ready to cool and serve.