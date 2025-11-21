Turn Basic Spinach Dip Into A Delicious Appetizer With One Store-Bought Gem
Whether you picked up a package from the store or whipped up a creamy spinach dip from scratch and have leftovers, here's a way to repurpose that dish into a delicious appetizer. Sneaking spoonfuls of slow cooker spinach and artichoke dip into store-bought puff pastry leads to bite-sized snacks that are difficult to walk away from. When topped with everything bagel seasoning, a batch of spinach dip rolls are guaranteed to perk up movie night or start off your next house party with delectable flair.
This vegetarian take on pigs in a blanket may look impressive, but they couldn't be easier to put together. While you can use the dip you have on your hands, you can also include your favorite choice of cheese, add a squeeze of lemon, or sprinkle either smoked paprika or red chili flakes into the mix before packing puff pastries with the creamy mixture. You may want to include chopped garden herbs into store-bought dip for added fresh flavor. Brushing puff pastry pieces with an egg wash before folding can help create that pretty golden exterior that is worthy of the 'Gram. In under half an hour, your spinach rolls will be puffed, crisped, and ready to cool and serve.
An impressive all-purpose snack
As tempting as it might be to pack each morsel full, strive to keep the ratio of pastry to filling balanced so that each piece remains intact while baking. Crimp the ends with a fork to keep the filling inside. Setting down layers of parchment paper onto baking sheets can help make clean up easier. These tasty treats can be served as standalone snacks or pre-dinner appetizers, or you can use the spinach rolls to round out meals of comforting French onion soup or grilled fish. Enjoy serving your favorite dips with these pastries, as the flavors of the spinach-filled snacks are versatile enough to be paired with ranch, marinara, garlic aioli, or hummus.
Once you have mastered the basic recipe, variations are endless. Sesame seeds can lend an extra satisfying texture to the top of each pastry, or you may want to include bacon crumbles into your appetizer. Experiment with the types of cheeses you mix into the spinach dip, as ricotta, cream cheese, Swiss, cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan offer different flavor profiles. Parsley, thyme, or chives can be used to garnish plates prior to eating. Make more spinach rolls than what you think you need. These pastries can easily make appearances alongside plates of scrambled eggs at the breakfast table.