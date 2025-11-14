Whole Boneless Ribeye With $75 Off Spotted At A Southern Costco
Another day, another serious steal from Costco. The retailer is known for offering deals on everything from rare bourbon to quality cheese, but this time, they're cutting shoppers a bargain on beef.
One eagle-eyed member in the Costco subreddit posted about how their location in Matthews, North Carolina, was having a two-day deal where a whole boneless beef ribeye was $75 off. For those unfamiliar with the cut, spending up to that amount of beef may sound ridiculous, yet it's actually a major steal. Not only is ribeye perfectly tender with excellent marbling, but it also makes up a small percentage of the cow. Coupled with the labor of having to remove the bones, the cut can cost around $26 a pound.
The ribeye at the Costco in North Carolina runs for $19.99 a pound, but given that prices are set based on inventory, local competition, and supply chains, not every Costco location will have the same deal. However, other shoppers in the thread noted that they're accustomed to deals on ribeye at their local store. One customer found a whole boneless ribeye for $13.99 per pound, while another said their local Costco sold the meat at $15 a pound.
Buying beef in bulk saves money in the long run
Dropping almost $200 on beef may send a shiver down your spine in the moment, but it's an economical choice to make. Buying beef in bulk is typically cheaper overall compared to smaller cuts. Given that average beef costs are rising with no signs of going down, setting yourself up for a few months is better for your wallet.
Ribeye freezes well, and there are plenty of ways to use it up in order to get your money's worth. The cut makes excellent sous vide steak, works well as a savory salad topper, and complements practically any stir-fry ingredient. If ribeye isn't your thing or your local Costco doesn't seem to have sales on the cut, there are certainly other discounts to be found. Costco's meat department has the best deals; whether it's a price cut on premium cuts like A5 Wagyu or discounted whole chicken, just browsing in the store is sure to produce a steal.