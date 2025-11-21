10 Award-Winning White Wines To Impress Your Guests In 2025
Picking out the right wine bottles to serve at a party can be daunting. Do you know what the guests like and don't like? Are they especially particular about their tastes? Are you trying to match the food or the atmosphere? There are plenty of considerations, but don't let that make you freeze with indecision at the wine shop. You could ask the clerk in the store, but if you want to have your shopping list ready to go, then follow my recommendations for a sure bet. As a Certified Specialist of Wine who's served my fair share of bottles, I've put together a selection of white wines I would suggest to anyone looking to impress their guests in 2025.
These bottles are generally crowd-pleasers, and they pair well with a wide range of foods. And if you want more certainty that they're esteemed wines, they've also won one or several medals at wine competitions. Although countless delicious wines haven't received awards (that entails actually entering a competition), you can be certain that these bottles have received a seal of approval from plenty of wine professionals ... so your guests should be satisfied! Read on to discover the award-winning white wines to serve at your next dinner party.
Archery Summit - Vireton Pinot Gris 2023
Oregon has been slowly making a name for itself as a pinot gris producer, after previously having less success with the grape. Dedicated winemakers are creating something pretty special, and it's certainly worthy of serving to your guests. Archery Summit is located in the Dundee Hills AVA in Oregon's Willamette Valley, a region well-known for its pinot noir. And while the winery does produce excellent wines with the variety, its Vireton Pinot Gris should not be skipped over.
The wine has won awards for multiple vintages, most recently the 2022 and 2023. The former won a silver medal at the Oregon Wine Experience and a gold medal at the Sakura Awards, while the latter won a silver medal at the Sommeliers Choice Awards. Though the 2024 vintage is not yet in the running, as of this writing, chances are it will catch up to its predecessors, as well.
This pinot gris bottle boasts rich aromatics, with notes of stone fruit, pear, and lychee on the nose. Juicy citrus zest notes fill the palate with a zingy finish. This vibrant wine is a great option to serve chilled as an aperitif alongside salty snacks. Alternatively, serve it with a seafood- or vegetable-based dish.
Chéreau-Carré - Les Terrasses De La Cantrie 2016
The Loire Valley is home to some pretty iconic white wines, but a category that deserves more widespread recognition is muscadet (not to be confused with muscat wine). Made with the Melon de Bourgogne grape in a range of styles from light and high acid to creamy with depth, this white wine is often misunderstood. However, with the right care and attention in the vineyard and cellar, it is more than worthy of praise. Although the lean and breezy styles have their place, more serious muscadet wines are increasingly produced, with lees aging to add texture and complexity.
Chéreau-Carré's Les Terrasses De La Cantrie is a fine example, made from vineyards located on volcanic soils, adding nuance to the palate. The wine is aged on the lees for two years, then further matured in the bottle for a couple more years to allow it to evolve with grace. The family-owned winery makes several different muscadet wines, expressing the terroir to its fullest.
In June 2025, the 2016 vintage of Les Terrasses De La Cantrie took home a gold medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards, but any of the winery's bottlings would be sure to impress your guests. This one is brimming with lively fruit and fresh herb aromas, with hints of citrus, pear, and spice. The texture is pleasantly creamy, but a zingy minerality and salinity keep it bright on the palate. Serve it with creamy mushroom and cheese dishes, seafood, or poultry for a pairing to be remembered.
Bodegas Montecillo - Viña Monty Viura Reserva 2018
Also known as macabeo, viura is the main variety used in Cava and in white (and sometimes red!) Rioja. This Spanish grape often features in a blend, but here and there, it paves its own path. That's the case with Bodegas Montecillo's Viña Monty Viura Reserva from Rioja. The fruit comes from two high-altitude vineyards, bringing freshness and acidity to the palate. Fermented on the lees in concrete eggs, aged in semi-new oak barrels, then aged in the bottle for almost two years, this wine had time to develop complexity and richness. This regimen also provides optimal characteristics for aging over time, as evidenced by the vintage.
The result is a 100% viura wine that is nuanced and aromatic, with sweet vanilla notes on the nose and a rounded palate. Hints of yellow apple, quince, white tea, fresh herbs, and a balanced acidity come together in the glass with an unctuous finish. The wine's layered expression brings plenty to the table, but you can complete the experience by serving it with poultry, aged cheese, jamón ibérico, or a creamy pasta dish. Viña Monty Viura 2018 won a silver medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards, highlighting the caliber of this delectable white wine.
Pine Ridge - Chenin Blanc + Viognier 2023
This dazzling wine from Pine Ridge Vineyards in Napa Valley is an absolute treat that your guests will love. The winery has been around for almost 50 years, highlighting the uniqueness of the area's esteemed terroir over time. Pine Ridge's production focuses heavily on cabernet sauvignon, but it makes a handful of other excellent bottles, too. The Chenin Blanc + Viognier bottle features two white grape varieties that aren't often seen together but blend exceptionally well — so well that what started as an experiment about 30 years ago has now turned into one of the winery's best-selling wines. It's also praised by critics, receiving a silver medal in the Sommeliers Choice Awards in 2024.
Featuring 80% chenin blanc and 20% viognier, the fruit is harvested at optimal times to keep the alcohol low while expressing the aromatics to their fullest. Expect notes of kiwi, melon, stone fruit, lychee, and citrus. Hints of honeysuckle and orange blossom add nuance to the palate. It remains crisp and lively, with a balanced acidity and subtle sweetness on the finish.
Wow your guests from the moment they walk in by serving this as an aperitif. It'll seamlessly make its way into dinner time if you're serving seafood, grilled vegetables, or even a spicy Thai curry.
Gaia - Monograph Assyrtiko 2024
Serving Greek wine is an easy way to impress your guests, and when it comes from producer Gaia, it's a definite bet. This reputable winery was founded over 30 years ago, combining the expertise of two burgeoning winemakers keen to showcase the Greek terroir. They narrowed down their focus on a few specific regions, including the island of Santorini, the homeland of the assyrtiko grape, and Nemea in the Peloponnese peninsula, where Monograph Assyrtiko is produced.
Grown at altitude on a mountainous terrain with clay and limestone soils, this iconic Greek white grape variety expresses itself distinctly in this terroir. Monograph Assyrtiko boasts juicy citrus and tropical fruit aromas with plenty of freshness, minerality, and balanced acidity that make it oh-so drinkable. This wine is delicious served solo with a chill, and it pairs really well with Mediterranean foods like grilled fish or poultry. Gaia's Monograph Assyrtiko is loved by consumers and critics alike, with the 2024 bottle taking home a gold medal at the Sommelier Wine Awards in 2025. It also received an award at the same competition in the By the Glass category, highlighting its solid value and consistency.
Bodega Garzón - Single Vineyard Albariño 2023
A delicious wine already has a lot going for it, but when it has an unexpected characteristic, it's that much more enticing. Take Bodega Garzón's Single Vineyard Albariño. About two-thirds of albariño plantings are in Spain, and another quarter are in Portugal, which doesn't leave a whole lot for the rest of the world. Nevertheless, a small proportion is grown in Uruguay, where the grape benefits from the coastal climate, not all that dissimilar from its home in Galicia.
Bodega Garzón has a few different albariño bottlings, and though they are all excellent expressions of the variety, the Single Vineyard Albariño 2023 was recognized at the 2025 Sommelier Wine Awards, where it won a gold medal and was selected as the critics' choice, further demonstrating its wide appeal. This elegant wine features subtle tropical fruit notes with hints of citrus and a mineral and saline finish. This is another great seafood wine, and the acidity works well with a fresh salad, too.
Fondo Antico - Grillo Parlante 2024
It's easy just to think of red wine when you think of Sicilian wine, but the Italian island has plenty of delightful white wines worthy of tasting. There are several indigenous white grape varieties, including grillo, which was traditionally used in Marsala fortified wines. Now, it stands out in some excellent table wines, including Fondo Antico's Grillo Parlante. The family-owned winery planted its first estate vineyards over a century ago, and its dedication to the land is evident in the terroir-driven wines.
Grillo Parlante is a vibrant white wine brimming with freshness and punchy aromas. It has a fuller body yet maintains a lively palate, boasting notes of tropical fruits, stone fruits, white flowers, and citrus. It's fruity and rich yet balanced with a minerality and kick of salinity that bring zest to the glass. The 2024 vintage of this Sicilian wine was recognized and awarded a crown by Vinibuoni d'Italia, a prestigious guide that highlights the country's native grapes.
Attems - Cicinis Sauvignon Blanc 2024
Sauvignon blanc is a tried-and-true favorite for many people, but it's not as common for it to come from Italy. Nevertheless, about 5% of plantings still grow in the boot-shaped country, especially in the northern regions. A historical estate in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, Attems is now owned by the Frescobaldi family, esteemed Tuscan wine producers for the past several centuries. This longstanding experience is demonstrated in the estate wines, which highlight the nuances of the regional terroir.
Case in point, the Cicinis Collio Friulan, a single vineyard sauvignon blanc wine that offers a unique taste of the well-known grape. Thanks to the oak barrels and concrete eggs used for aging, this wine has a nuanced texture and layers of depth that offer a strong foundation for the aromatics. Concentrated notes of lime zest, fresh herbs, honeysuckle, and grapefruit mingle on the juicy, mineral-rich palate. It has received silver and gold medals at The Global Sauvignon Blanc Masters for its latest vintages — respectively, the 2024 and 2023 bottles — proving it's a standout expression of this popular variety. Serve Cicinis Collio with white fish, poultry, or the ultimate cheese board.
Kaiken - Ultra Chardonnay 2023
Chardonnay has its fair share of lovers and haters, but the latter just haven't tasted this bottle by Argentinian producer Kaiken. Ultra Chardonnay is made with grapes grown at high altitudes (up to around 5,250 feet!) near Mendoza in Luján de Cuyo and the Uco Valley. The wide diurnal range ensures the fruit ripens with the daytime heat and retains acidity and freshness when it cools down at night. The wine ferments and ages in concrete tanks and new oak barrels on the lees, adding richness and creaminess to the textural experience.
The Ultra Chardonnay bottle has received wide acclaim, winning a gold medal at the 2025 International Wine & Spirit Competition and a silver medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the 2023 vintage. And it's no wonder; it boasts elegant aromatics with ripe notes of pear and stone fruit, along with a zingy hint of lime and grapefruit. It displays a pleasant minerality on the palate, which complements the vanilla and hazelnut notes from the time spent in a barrel. Complex yet accessible, this dazzling Argentinian chardonnay will impress your guests. Serve it with a creamy risotto, roast chicken, or aged cheese to highlight its subtleties.
Pewsey Vale Vineyard - Estate Riesling 2025
Ignore any guest who says they don't like riesling, and serve this stellar bottle at your next dinner party. Pewsey Vale Vineyards seemingly has a master's degree in riesling, as it's the only grape variety the estate grows. The winery has had this single focus for over 175 years, so it's fair to say the results are evident. Now a top spot for growing riesling, the pioneering estate was the first to plant vineyards in Eden Valley, Australia.
With several styles of riesling available, it's only natural to start with Pewsey Vale's Estate Riesling for the full picture. This bottle maintains consistency in every vintage, expressing the iconic terroir. Vinified dry (that should quash doubts from any riesling naysayers), this wine features rich notes of white flowers, lime, and rosemary. The acidity is present but well-balanced, bringing a softness to the palate while remaining ever-so crisp. It's a delight paired with oysters, grilled seafood, sushi, and Thai food.
Pewsey Vale's rieslings continue to receive awards, and the Estate 2025 is no different. It was given a gold medal at the Perth Royal Wine Awards, a premium (silver) medal at the Canberra International Riesling Challenge, and a silver medal at the Barossa Wine Show.