7 Tips For Making An Old-School Italian-American Stromboli, According To Scott Conant

Few cuisines scratch the comfort food itch quite like Italian-American. It's one of the most beloved styles of home-cooked food, especially for those who grew up in a '90s American kitchen (I know I'm not the only one raised on pasta and hearty homemade sauces). But for many home cooks, Italian-American food stops at pasta.

Stromboli, on the other hand, is one of those iconic dishes that we grab as an afterthought with our pizza order, or snag on the fly to snack on in between the day's tasks. However, as the third wave of Italian cuisine in the U.S. unfolds, homemade stromboli steps into the spotlight as more than just the stuff of our comfort food dreams.

I dished about stromboli with chef, restaurateur, and TV personality Scott Conant, whose knack for bringing authenticity to Italian-American classics has made him a household name. Conant's latest restaurant venture, Leola — located in the beautiful Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas — highlights the classic cuisine known for its cozy simplicity. At Leola, Conant gives dishes (including stromboli) his signature touch, making Italian-American food rustic yet refined. In our conversation, he shared his best advice for crafting a version that's every bit as cozy as it is impressive, all from the comfort of your own kitchen.