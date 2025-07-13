Avoid A Soggy Stromboli By Remembering To Do This Crucial Step
Stromboli is basically an Italian-American mash-up of a pizza, calzone, and sandwich that makes for a perfectly delicious meal or snack. Many Italian-American markets, pizzerias, and even your neighborhood grocery store sell pre-made stromboli, but homemade versions of any dish often reign supreme. However, in order for your stromboli to be on par with those at the local pizza joint or Italian specialty shop, there's a crucial step you must take so it's crispy and not soggy.
That step is to cut slits in the top of the stromboli before it goes into the oven to cook, just like you should do with a homemade apple pie. The reason for this is that those slits will allow steam to release from the inside of the stromboli instead of being trapped inside. And when the steam is released during the baking process, the result is a crispy stromboli just like you want to eat. Otherwise, the steam will build up inside and turn the dough soggy from the inside out.
More tips and recipes to make a crispy homemade stromboli
You'll certainly want to cut slits or small holes in the top of the stromboli dough before cooking the dish, but there are other tips to pull it off expertly. For example, be sure to fully seal the edges of the dough with your fingers so that the filling doesn't seep out. Remember, you want to keep the fillings like cheese, meat, and vegetables inside — and the steam to escape outside. Another way to ensure the top of the dough gets crispy is to brush it with melted butter so it gets golden brown. You can even mix Italian seasoning, grated Parmesan, or minced garlic into the butter to add flavor at the same time.
Apply these tips to any stromboli, including some of Tasting Table's original recipes. A classic option is our homemade pepperoni stromboli recipe that's ready in only 25 minutes. Or try a version of the dish with a twist with this cheesesteak stromboli recipe that's loaded with steak, peppers, onion, and cheese. And for those who prefer a meatless meal, cook this mushroom and walnut stromboli recipe — and don't forget the slits on top.