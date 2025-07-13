Avoid A Soggy Stromboli By Remembering To Do This Crucial Step

Stromboli is basically an Italian-American mash-up of a pizza, calzone, and sandwich that makes for a perfectly delicious meal or snack. Many Italian-American markets, pizzerias, and even your neighborhood grocery store sell pre-made stromboli, but homemade versions of any dish often reign supreme. However, in order for your stromboli to be on par with those at the local pizza joint or Italian specialty shop, there's a crucial step you must take so it's crispy and not soggy.

That step is to cut slits in the top of the stromboli before it goes into the oven to cook, just like you should do with a homemade apple pie. The reason for this is that those slits will allow steam to release from the inside of the stromboli instead of being trapped inside. And when the steam is released during the baking process, the result is a crispy stromboli just like you want to eat. Otherwise, the steam will build up inside and turn the dough soggy from the inside out.