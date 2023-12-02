Mushroom And Walnut Stromboli Recipe

Stromboli, an Italian-American dish that originates from Philadelphia, is the best thing to make with pizza dough since, well, pizza. Stuffed with a tasty filling and rolled into a log shape, this tasty alternative to pizza or calzones is typically filled with cured meats and cheeses, but it can easily be customized to suit vegetarian preferences.

This cheesy vegetarian stromboli, for example, is filled with a delicious mixture of mushrooms, walnuts, mozzarella, and cheddar. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve this dish with a side of marinara sauce for dipping, and for even more flavor, the stromboli is brushed with olive oil, garlic, parsley, and Parmesan just before baking.

Cut into slices just before serving, stromboli is ideal as a main course for lunch or dinner. These easy-to-handle bites also make a tasty finger food option for game nights, sports events, or any casual gathering, as well as parties and buffet-style meals.