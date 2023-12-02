Mushroom And Walnut Stromboli Recipe
Stromboli, an Italian-American dish that originates from Philadelphia, is the best thing to make with pizza dough since, well, pizza. Stuffed with a tasty filling and rolled into a log shape, this tasty alternative to pizza or calzones is typically filled with cured meats and cheeses, but it can easily be customized to suit vegetarian preferences.
This cheesy vegetarian stromboli, for example, is filled with a delicious mixture of mushrooms, walnuts, mozzarella, and cheddar. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles likes to serve this dish with a side of marinara sauce for dipping, and for even more flavor, the stromboli is brushed with olive oil, garlic, parsley, and Parmesan just before baking.
Cut into slices just before serving, stromboli is ideal as a main course for lunch or dinner. These easy-to-handle bites also make a tasty finger food option for game nights, sports events, or any casual gathering, as well as parties and buffet-style meals.
Gather the ingredients for this mushroom and walnut stromboli
The filling for this stromboli is made with mushrooms and walnuts sauteed with olive oil, onion, garlic, Italian mixed herbs, and salt and pepper. You will also need grated mozzarella and cheddar cheese. The dough is a simple bread dough made with strong white bread flour, granulated sugar, instant yeast, salt, water, and olive oil.
For extra flavor and a nice golden color, Randles likes to brush the outside of the stromboli with olive oil mixed with parsley, garlic powder, salt, and grated Parmesan just before baking it in the oven. Lastly, Randles also serves this mushroom and walnut delight with marinara sauce on the side. Though entirely optional, marinara sauce makes a flavorful dip that really complements the pizza flavors in the stromboli.
Step 1: Mix the dry ingredients for the dough
Make the dough: In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.
Step 2: Add water and oil
Add ½ cup water and olive oil and mix until the dough comes together, adding the remaining water if necessary to combine the dough.
Step 3: Knead the dough
Knead dough until it is elastic and supple (about 5 minutes if using a stand mixer fit with a dough hook, or 10 minutes if kneading by hand). Add more flour or water as necessary.
Step 4: Leave the dough to rise
Place dough in a clean oiled bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and leave to rise for around 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.
Step 5: Fry the onions
Meanwhile, prepare the filling: Add olive oil and onion to a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry for 6-7 minutes until soft.
Step 6: Add the other filling ingredients
Add mushrooms, walnuts, garlic, and Italian mixed herbs.
Step 7: Cook the mixture
Saute until mushrooms have released all their water and are soft and golden, about 5-6 minutes. Once the pan is dry, season to taste with salt and pepper. Set mixture aside.
Step 8: Preheat the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 9: Prep a baking sheet
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 10: Deflate the dough
Once risen, punch the stromboli dough with your fist to deflate it.
Step 11: Roll out the dough
Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a well-floured surface to a 10x16-inch rectangle.
Step 12: Add the mozzarella
Leaving a 1 ½-inch border all around, scatter mozzarella all over the dough.
Step 13: Add the mushroom mixture
To prevent the dough from getting soggy, strain off any excess moisture from the mushroom mixture before sprinkling it over the cheese.
Step 14: Add the cheddar
Scatter cheddar cheese on top.
Step 15: Roll the stromboli
Fold in both sides of the stromboli, then slowly and tightly roll the dough into a 16-inch log.
Step 16: Transfer it to baking sheet
Carefully transfer the stromboli seam-side down on the baking sheet.
Step 17: Adjust the shape as needed
If needed, tuck in both ends and sides of the stromboli to even its shape.
Step 18: Make the topping
Prepare the topping: In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, parsley, garlic powder, and salt.
Step 19: Brush it on the stromboli
Brush the topping over the stromboli.
Step 20: Sprinkle on the Parmesan
Sprinkle on the Parmesan.
Step 21: Cut slits on the stromboli
Using a very sharp knife, cut 3 slits on the top of the stromboli.
Step 22: Bake
Bake until golden all over, about 25 minutes.
Step 23: Let it cool
Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes
Step 24: Cut and serve
Cut into slices and serve on its own or with marinara sauce on the side.
Can I make this mushroom and walnut stromboli ahead of time?
Yes, you can assemble this stromboli ahead of time, wrap it tightly in plastic wrap after Step 17, and refrigerate it until you're ready to bake. Well-wrapped, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. When you are ready to bake your stromboli, follow the recipe from Step 18 and be sure to adjust the baking time accordingly, as a chilled stromboli might take a few extra minutes to cook. If you are in a rush, you can also use store-bought pizza dough to save time. Most grocery stores carry pre-made pizza dough in the refrigerated or frozen section.
If you have leftovers, wrap them tightly in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, and store them in the refrigerator. The leftovers can be reheated in the oven at 350 F for about 10-15 minutes, or until heated through and the crust has become crispy again.
What can I serve with this mushroom and walnut stromboli?
Randles prefers serving this mushroom and walnut stromboli with marinara sauce. However, because this recipe is so versatile, you really have a wide choice of options for sides and accompaniments.
For dips, as an alternative to the traditional tomato sauce, Randles recommends trying pesto, garlic butter, ranch dipping sauce, aioli, or mayonnaise. You can also offer a selection of dipping oils with herbs, chili, or balsamic vinegar. For sides, try a simple side salad for a refreshing contrast. A mix of greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a light vinaigrette works really well. A crunchy coleslaw will also provide a delicious contrast.
Stromboli makes a delicious alternative to stuffed Italian bread. For something more substantial, serve it with a bowl of soup, as a side dish for pasta or roasted vegetables, or any Italian-inspired main course. You can also enjoy this stromboli as part of an antipasti platter with olives, cheeses, grapes, and marinated or pickled vegetables.
- For the dough
- 2 cups strong white bread flour
- 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
- 1 ¼ teaspoons instant yeast
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ¾ cup lukewarm water
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- For the filling
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup finely chopped onion
- 2 cups finely chopped mushrooms
- ½ cup finely chopped walnuts
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 teaspoon Italian mixed herbs
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup grated mozzarella
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese
- For the topping
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan
- Marinara sauce, for dipping
- Make the dough: In a mixing bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, yeast, and salt.
- Add ½ cup water and olive oil and mix until the dough comes together, adding the remaining water if necessary to combine the dough.
- Knead dough until it is elastic and supple (about 5 minutes if using a stand mixer fit with a dough hook, or 10 minutes if kneading by hand). Add more flour or water as necessary.
- Place dough in a clean oiled bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and leave to rise for around 1 hour, or until the dough has doubled in size.
- Meanwhile, prepare the filling: Add olive oil and onion to a large frying pan over medium heat. Fry for 6-7 minutes until soft.
- Add mushrooms, walnuts, garlic, and Italian mixed herbs.
- Saute until mushrooms have released all their water and are soft and golden, about 5-6 minutes. Once the pan is dry, season to taste with salt and pepper. Set mixture aside.
- Preheat oven to 400 F.
- Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Once risen, punch the stromboli dough with your fist to deflate it.
- Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough on a well-floured surface to a 10x16-inch rectangle.
- Leaving a 1 ½-inch border all around, scatter mozzarella all over the dough.
- To prevent the dough from getting soggy, strain off any excess moisture from the mushroom mixture before sprinkling it over the cheese.
- Scatter cheddar cheese on top.
- Fold in both sides of the stromboli, then slowly and tightly roll the dough into a 16-inch log.
- Carefully transfer the stromboli seam-side down on the baking sheet.
- If needed, tuck in both ends and sides of the stromboli to even its shape.
- Prepare the topping: In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, parsley, garlic powder, and salt.
- Brush the topping over the stromboli.
- Sprinkle on the Parmesan.
- Using a very sharp knife, cut 3 slits on the top of the stromboli.
- Bake until golden all over, about 25 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.
- Cut into slices and serve on its own or with marinara sauce on the side.
|Calories per Serving
|378
|Total Fat
|22.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|28.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|30.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.1 g
|Total Sugars
|2.2 g
|Sodium
|315.9 mg
|Protein
|13.6 g