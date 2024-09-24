An Easy Way To Tell Your Bread Dough Is Over-Proofed

One of the most important steps in bread baking is the rise — which is funny because it's also the most passive. Also known as proofing, this is the step before baking where the bread dough is left out to ferment, causing the dough to expand. As that's happening, the yeast is doing all the work for you. It feeds on the sugars and starches in the dough to produce carbon dioxide, and the resulting bubbles stretch the gluten in your dough to create a fluffy, pillowy texture. But, if left for too long, your dough will run out of gas and fall flat.

Most breads you bake will go through multiple proofs, in which case the poke test is normally used to tell you if it's done. With this method, it's pretty easy to tell whether or not your bread is done proofing or if it's not proofed enough — just by whether or not the bread bounces back. But, how do you know if your bread dough has been over-proofed? And what do you do if it is? If anybody can tell you, it's Nathan Myhrvold, the founder of Modernist Cuisine and the co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home."

As he explained to Tasting Table, "Properly proofed dough is fragile and must be treated delicately to preserve as many gas bubbles as possible. Over-proofed is even more fragile, which makes it difficult to score and more likely to snag when you run the blade of lame over it."