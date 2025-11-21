10 Greek Wines Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once

With their hard-to-pronounce labels and indecipherable grapes, it's easy to skip past Greek wines on the shelf at your local wine shop. However, if you choose to move beyond these mere details, you'll be rewarded with a world of wines and one-of-a-kind grape varieties you'll only ever see coming from Greece. With more than 300 indigenous grapes and dozens of regional appellations across the Greek mainland and islands, there's no shortage of wines to try. Naturally, with such regional specificity in the varieties and wine styles, and limited export abroad, it's hard for the average consumer to get a solid grasp of what Greece has to offer.

Nevertheless, as a few select grape varieties gain traction and the value of Greek wines becomes more broadly recognized, the country's role in the international wine landscape becomes increasingly solidified. And with good reason; Ancient Greek culture and viticultural tradition are at the heart of wine's longstanding history. Indeed, historic vineyards that have survived natural and human interventions continue to be cultivated, blending the old with the new.

Combining my experience as a Certified Specialist of Wine with some insider knowledge I picked up on a recent trip to Greece, I've put together a list of Greek varieties and wines to give you a solid foundation. Whether your Greek wine journey has yet to begin or you've only just started dabbling in the country's viticultural offerings, these Greek wines will expand your palate.