Alaska's Best Dive Bar Is Tucked Away In A Building That Predates The State

Dive bars have been the setting for innumerable laughs, wild stories, and cheap drinks. They are often the heart of small communities and serve as literal watering holes and community spaces in towns across the country. There is one dive bar, though, that predates even the very state it lives in.

The Salty Dawg Saloon is a small but mighty dive bar in Homer, and it took top spot in Alaska when we named the best dive bar in every U.S. state. The bar's history is as rich as the miners who came to Alaska during the gold rush.

The Salty Dawg Saloon resides in a building that was originally built as a quaint wooden cabin in 1897, then later served as the town's first post office, a railway station, grocery store, and a coal mining office before meeting its dive bar destiny in 1957. It wouldn't be until two years later that Alaska became a state. The Salty Dawg Saloon continues to carry on this legacy with its quirky decor and cozy atmosphere. A quick Google search brings up images of walls coated in stickers and dollar bills alongside maritime accessories and twinkle lights. It encapsulates everything that is beautiful about a dive bar and is certainly worth a visit.