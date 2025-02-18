The Most Expensive State To Buy Whiskey

America has no shortage of top whiskey brands, but every state — not to mention every city — puts its own spin on the beloved spirit. Dubbed "Bourbonland," Lexington, Kentucky, for instance, specializes in the spirit of its nickname; in fact, you will even find the world's rarest bourbon collection inside a Lexington shop. Yet, beyond state-specific whiskey varieties and bottles, different states likewise exhibit a range of whiskey prices. While California contains the nation's cheapest whiskey offerings, Alaska may very well be home to the liquor's most expensive price tag.

According to a 2024 study done by Credello, Alaska was ranked the most expensive state to buy a standard bottle of whiskey. The outlet aggregated its information from various websites to compare the lowest price of a 750 milliliter bottle of one of the best Jack Daniels whiskeys, the Old No. 7 Black Label, across all 50 states. In The Last Frontier, that price was roughly $32. For comparison, whiskey is priced at just under $15 in California, making what Alaskans pay more than double what Californians do.

Per Credello, that particular brand of whiskey was chosen due to its popularity, making it therefore ubiquitous across all 50 states. Of course, this study isn't the end-all-be-all, so there may be hope for those shopping for the spirit in Alaska. Unfortunately, Credello doesn't explain why this price discrepancy occurs — though the rationale may boil down to Alaska's remote geographic location, rather than any specific liquor taxation (though those are high too).

